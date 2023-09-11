“Toy Story Funday Football” to Bring NFL Action to Andy’s Room on Disney+ and ESPN+

ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and the National Football League have collaborated on a first-of-its-kind NFL game presentation – Toy Story Funday Football – as real-time action between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will be experienced in Pixar’s iconic “Toy Story” Universe.

Fans of all ages will immerse themselves in a fully-animated offering on Sunday morning, October 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET, on Disney+

This presentation is the latest in ESPN’s innovation strategy, providing alternate telecasts in signature events.

ESPN and Disney’s Toy Story alternate telecast complements the primary game presentation of the Falcons and Jaguars’ Week 4 matchup available on ESPN+, local broadcast stations in the markets of the participating teams, and on mobile with NFL+.

alternate telecast complements the primary game presentation of the Falcons and Jaguars’ Week 4 matchup available on ESPN+, local broadcast stations in the markets of the participating teams, and on mobile with NFL+. Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge will be inside Wembley Stadium for the game’s call.

Andy’s room will replicate the on-the-field gameplay from Wembley Stadium, where each Falcon and Jaguar player will have animated representation on a traditional looking field, catered to the Toy Story setting.

setting. Fans will view every run, pass, score and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports.

In addition to the gameplay, all the surrounding aspects of the game – announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations, and more – will all embrace the Toy Story -themed offering in their packaging and delivery, all occurring in Andy’s room.

-themed offering in their packaging and delivery, all occurring in Andy’s room. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and many of the characters from the acclaimed animated series will be visible throughout, participating from the sidelines and in other non-gameplay elements.

This first-of-its kind NFL presentation is made possible by ESPN, ESPN’s Edge Innovation Center, Disney, NFL, Pixar, Next Gen Stats, Beyond Sports, and Silver Spoon.

In the United States, Toy Story Funday Football will be available live on Disney+ and ESPN+, with replay available shortly after the game ends on Disney+ and NFL+ for a limited time.

Globally, the special presentation will be available in over 95 markets live and/or replay, spanning five continents including in Brazil, UK, Mexico and France.

Video on Demand will also be available in these and other markets 24 hours after the live broadcast ends.

More on ESPN, Disney, and the NFL’s Toy Story Funday Football Alternate Presentation: