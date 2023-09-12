Ravensburger Announces Disney Lorcana “Rise of the Floodborn” and Disney100 Edition

Ravensburger announces two new sets for the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game. This includes Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn and the limited edition collection Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition.

What’s Happening:

Ravensburger Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) lineup – Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn , the game’s second set, and Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition , a limited-edition, premium collection of cards from the first two Disney Lorcana TCG sets.

(TCG) lineup – , the game’s second set, and , a limited-edition, premium collection of cards from the first two Disney Lorcana TCG sets. Both will be available for purchase at local game stores and mass retail locations later this year.

About Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn:

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn dips into the inky origins of floodborn glimmers – Disney characters who were transformed by a mysterious flood of ink.

dips into the inky origins of floodborn glimmers – Disney characters who were transformed by a mysterious flood of ink. Illumineers and glimmers journey beyond the Great Illuminary, which was damaged in a flood of magical ink.

The six inks (Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel) were released in a mixed-up, chaotic form. When storyborn or dreamborn glimmers encountered this mixed ink, they surged with a power that changed them, transforming them into floodborn glimmers.

As the magical ink poured out of the Illuminary, treasured lore went with it, including Disney’s King Triton’s powerful trident.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn features more than 200 new cards with brand-new artwork.

features more than 200 new cards with brand-new artwork. Fan-favorite characters like Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and Tiana appear for the first time in Disney Lorcana TCG, along with new Disney stories added to the lineup, including Disney’s The Jungle Book, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Great Mouse Detective, Pinocchio , Zootopia, and Raya and the Last Dragon .

and . All cards in this set can be played alongside cards from the debut set of The First Chapter and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floorborn also adds a new keyword, or game ability, to the Disney Lorcana TCG – Resist .

also adds a new keyword, or game ability, to the . The Resist keyword indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand.

For example, Resist + 2 on a character would mean any damage dealt to them is reduced by 2.

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD).

set will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD). A new Illumineer’s Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD) plus new playmat ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) and card sleeve designs ($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD) will also be available.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release first at local game stores on November 17, followed by mass market retailers on December 1.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Bloodborn Cards and Accessories:

About Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition:

Today, Ravensburger also revealed the Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition .

. In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, and perfect for collectors, Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition contains six cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter and Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn featuring gorgeous, never-before-seen alternate artwork drawn by Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

contains six cards from and featuring gorgeous, never-before-seen alternate artwork drawn by Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Each card features an exclusive Disney100 frame design, a satin holographic foil finish, and a copy of the animator’s signature prominently displayed.

Additionally, the Disney100 Edition includes four Rise of the Floodborn booster packs.

This premium, limited-edition set will be available just in time for the holidays at local game stores and at mass retail on December 1 for $49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD.

What They're Saying: