Disney100: The Fab Five Bring Magic to the Kitchen with Willams Sonoma’s Ruffoni Copper Cookware

2023 has been a big year for the Walt Disney Company and as the Disney100 celebration continues we’re delighting in the merchandise collections available to mark the occasion. Williams Sonoma is bringing some magic to their Ruffoni Copper Cookware line with a gorgeous limited edition set featuring the Fab Five—Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto.

What’s Happening:

Whether it’s fans or brands, everyone is having a blast celebrating Disney100! High end retailers across the globe have been delivering exciting collections in honor of Disney’s milestone anniversary including Williams Sonoma.

Chefs of all skill levels can bring some Disney magic to their kitchens courtesy of the gourmet retailer who just introduced the Disney100 x Ruffoni Collection . This limited edition series combines the best of the signature Ruffoni Historia copper cookware with the perfect touch of Disney whimsy. The result is a classically contemporary collection you’ll want to have in your kitchen.

The collection features pots and pans with matching lids as well as a tool holder. Each is available individually or as part of a set.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Pluto adorn the lids of exquisite tin-lined copper pots and pans, while Goofy adorns the solid copper tool holder that completes the lineup.

Pans are skillfully crafted from a single sheet of copper and offer superior temperature control. They are internally lined by hand over fire with the purest nonreactive tin.

These heirloom-quality accessories are handcrafted in Italy and made in limited quantities. Each piece is stamped on the bottom with a unique serial number.

The Disney100 x Ruffoni Collection is available now directly through Williams Sonoma and prices range from $210.00-$2,350.00

Links to the collection can be found below.

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Saucepan with Pluto Knob, 2 1/2-Qt. – $350.00

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Stockpot with Mickey Knob, 7 1/2-Qt. – $640.00

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Chef Pan with Minnie Knob, 4-Qt. – $530.00

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Goofy Tool Crock – $210.00

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Braiser with Donald Duck Knob, 6-Qt. – $620.00

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware Set – $2,350.00

2 1/2-Qt. Pluto Saucepan with lid

4-Qt. Minnie Mouse Chef's Pan with lid

6-Qt. Donald Duck Braiser with lid

7 1/2-Qt. Mickey Mouse Stockpot with lid

Goofy Tool Holder

Please note: lids are counted as individual pieces.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.