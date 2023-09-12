New Menus Now Available at Disneyland’s River Belle Terrace, Cafe Orleans, and Carnation Cafe

Several table restaurants at Disneyland Park are getting new items added to their fan-favorite menus (keeping some old standbys) including comfort food and new beverages both alcoholic and non coming to River Belle Terrace, Cafe Orleans, and Carnation Cafe.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, Sept. 12, River Belle Terrace, Cafe Orleans, and Carnation Café will be serving up new and returning favorites, as well as some non-alcoholic and alcoholic specialty beverage additions at Disneyland Park.

Each of these locations are table-service locations, reservations are recommended to enjoy everything.

Over at River Belle Terrace, nestled in the heart of Frontierland and known for its riverfront views, guests can enjoy its delicious Southern-inspired cuisine. For brunch and dinner, there are plenty of comfort food classics, and some soon-to-be favorites join this tasty lineup today – like the Chicken Pot Pie Soup and the BBQ Burnt Ends Pasta, and returning plates like the Biscuits and Gravy and the Country Cuban Sandwich.

Food Items:

Warm Bacon & Spinach Salad: Bacon vinaigrette, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and cheese curds (New) (Available for brunch only)

American Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, apple wood smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, house fries, and a biscuit (New) (Available for brunch only)

Signature Pancakes: Pumpkin-spiced pancakes for the fall season (New) (Available for brunch only)

River Belle Short Stack: Short stack pancakes, maple syrup, and berry compote with a side of bacon or sausage (Available for brunch only)

Biscuits and Gravy: Pork belly, country chicken gravy, and a house-baked biscuit (Available for brunch only)

Roasted Summer Squash: Heirloom tomato sauce, heritage grains succotash, greens, and tofu (New) (Available for brunch and dinner)

Chicken Pot Pie Soup: Chicken, carrots, celery, and onion (New)(Available for dinner only)

Pork Chop: Buttery mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and bourbon-apple sauce (New) (Available for dinner only)

Blackened Sustainable Fish with tartar sauce and pickled vegetables served with house fries (New) (Available for dinner only)

BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends Pasta: Pappardelle pasta, caramelized onions, and wild mushroom (New) (Available for dinner only)

Pimento Cheese Loaded House Fries with BBQ brisket burnt ends, fried cherry peppers, and bread and butter pickles (Available for brunch and dinner)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with fried cherry peppers, slaw, and BBQ aïoli served with house fries (Available for brunch and dinner)

Burnt Ends Grilled Cheese: BBQ brisket and pickled pepper relish served with house fries (Available for brunch only)

Country Cuban Sandwich: Pulled pork, country ham, and dill pickle served with house fries (Available for brunch only)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (New) (Available for dinner only)

Plant-based Ice Cream (New) (Seasonal topping available upon request) (Available for dinner only)

Beverages:

Mississippi Mud Pie: Sprite, chocolate fudge syrup, and cream topped with

whipped cream and crumbled chocolate cream cookies (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Wildberry Mule: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, blackberry purée, lime, and ginger syrup and blackberries (New)

Nielson Wines Chardonnay (New)

Meiomi Wines Pinot Noir (New)

Modelo Especial Mexican Lager (New)

Smog City Brewing’s Sabre-Toothed Squirrel Hoppy American Amber Ale (New)

Over at Cafe Orleans in New Orleans Square, you’ll get some flavors with a French Quarter flair like the Potato & Sausage Soup and plant-based Vanilla Crème Brûlée with Palmier, which will still be available through Nov. 9. But, in addition to these tasty delights, Cafe Orleans will now have the new, non-alcoholic Bayou Punch, as well as some beverages for those age 21 or older, like the House Hurricane and Chardonnay, to name a few.

Food Items (Available through Nov. 9):

Potato & Sausage Soup: Marbled potatoes, caramelized leeks, and Grana Padano cheese

Vanilla Crème Brûlée with Palmier and fresh berries (Plant-based)

Haunted Mansion

Beverages:

Bayou Punch: Minute Maid Lemonade Zero Sugar, orange juice, strawberry purée, blueberry syrup, and an alligator-shaped gummy (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Mint Julep

House Hurricane: Pimm’s No. 1 Liqueur, Bacardi Superior Rum, orange juice, strawberry purée, sweet and sour mix, simple syrup, and orange garnish (New)

McBride Sisters Chardonnay (New)

Mirassou Wines Pinot Noir (New)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Follow the Sun Blonde Ale (New)

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Hazy Little Thing IPA (New)

Carnation Café features classic American comfort food dishes as well as some of Walt’s favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This Main Street USA eatery will now also be home to the brand-new Walt’s Chili-Cheese Omelet. And like the other two previously mentioned locations, Carnation Café has also added a few adult beverages to the menu for you to try, including mimosas and a Peach Pie Margarita.

Food Items:

Veggie Skillet: Three-cheese eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and spinach topped with cheese and fresh tomato garnish (New) (Available through Nov. 9)

Walt’s Chili-Cheese Omelet: Cheese omelet topped with chili, cheese, and chives served with breakfast potatoes (New) (Available through Nov. 9) (Available for breakfast only)

Brownie with Chocolate Sauce (Plant-based)

Beverages :

: Orange Creamsicle: Sprite, candied orange syrup, and cream topped with a candied orange slice (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Lavender Mimosa: Chandon California Sparkling Wine and lavender syrup (New) (Available during breakfast only)

Orange Juice Mimosa: Chandon California Sparkling Wine and orange juice (New) (Available during breakfast only)

Bloody Mary: Tito’s Homemade Vodka and Cutwater Bloody Mary Mix with a bacon and celery garnish (New) (Available during breakfast only)

Peach Pie Margarita: Patron Tequila Silver, peach purée, sweet and sour mix, lime juice, and lime garnish (New)

Chandon California Sparkling Wine (New) (Available during breakfast only)

Fess Parker Winery Chardonnay (New)

Silver Palm Wines Cabernet Sauvignon (New)

Michelob ULTRA Light Lager (New)

Golden Road Brewing Ride On 10 Hop Hazy IPA (New)