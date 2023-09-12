Fiesta Aquatica Returns to Aquatica Orlando in Celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Fiesta Aquatica has returned to Aquatica Orlando every Saturday and Sunday from September 9th–October 15th, to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

What’s Happening:

Aquatica Orlando is excited to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month once again with an unforgettable pool party!

Back by popular demand, Fiesta Aquatica will surround guests with sizzling Latin flair every Saturday and Sunday from September 9th to October 15th.

Fiesta Aquatica is included with park admission, so guests can keep the summer fun going even longer.

Throughout Fiesta Aquatica, guests can enjoy delicious Latin-inspired treats at Waterstone Grill Mango Market, Papa’s Cantina, Kuri’s Beachside Panini, and Walkabout Pizza. Festive food selections will include:

Returning Favorites:

Arroz Con Pernil with Plantains

Mango Margarita

Beef and Cheese, Spinach and Artichoke, and Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

Tripleta Sandwich

Pico de Gallo Pizza

Spicy Pineapple Plunge Margarita

Manta Mojito

All-New Offerings:

Tres Leches Cupcake

Frozen Horchata (available with alcohol)

Cheese Quesadilla Empanadas

Shredded Chicken Flautas

Dulce de Leche Cupcake

During Fiesta Aquatica, guests can enjoy a change in tempo with Latin beats throughout the park. They will hear vibrant sounds while cruising down Roa’s Rapids or let the music pump them up before braving some of Aquatica’s most thrilling water slides.

Guests can show off their dance moves at Banana Beach Cookout and Ke-Re’s Bar on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 1:30pm, where the party never ends.

With the most water slides at a single water park in Orlando, the water at Aquatica Orlando stays at a comfortable 82-degrees, so it always feels great no matter what time of year.