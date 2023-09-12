Ursula at Hot Topic – Tap Into Your Villainous Side with Merchandise Starring the Sea Witch

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Ursula from The Little Mermaid, both animated and live-action versions! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of The Little Mermaid products including shirts, hoodies, and essential accessories. I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at the big bad sea witch, Ursula who’s featured on new, exclusive, clearance and sale merchandise. In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share starting with a Funko Pop! from the live-action story (2023)! Funko Disney The Little Mermaid Pop! Ursula Vinyl Figure Sure Ursula collectibles are nice, but if you’re looking for a wardrobe update this flocked tank top is the perfect accessory for Disney bounding (also available in standard size); then for something warm and stylish, grab a cozy hoodie that says “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Flocked Girls Tank Top Plus Size Disney The Little Mermaid Dark Ursula Unfortunate Souls Hoodie – BLACK We love to accessorize with Ursula-themed essentials like this Disney Villains crossbody bag and an ocean scene hinged wallet. Say hi to Jetsam who’s hiding on the back side! Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Shell Crossbody Bag Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Pose Jetsam Face Bubbles Hinged Wallet Speaking of accessories, you and your pet can match with a seatbelt fashion belt and collar from Buckle-Down! Repeating images of Ursula face out showing her relishing in her villany! A scripted version of her name is on display in the center of the clasp lest you forget who you’re repping! Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Poses Shells Ivy Bubbles Seatbelt Belt Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Shells Ivy Bubbles Seatbelt Buckle Dog Collar You can never have too many T-shirts, right? We love these interesting takes on the Sea Witch, especially the image of her looking into a crystal ball surrounded by the words “Spiritual Guidance.” Looking for something a bit more electric? The neon “Poor Unfortunate Birthday” top says it all; and the sugar skull-inspired design is perfect for the Halloween season. Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Crystal Ball T-Shirt – WHITE Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Poor Unfortunate Birthday Extra Soft T-Shirt – BLACK Disney The Little Mermaid Sugar Skull Ursula T-Shirt – BLACK We’re all so focused on heroic transformations, but what about the most evil switches? This long sleeve top gives us Ursula trading in her tentacles for human legs as she becomes the seductress, Vanessa! Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Transformation Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – BLACK Finally, you can put a pinch of evil in home decor with this eerie purple and black shatterproof cup that holds 24 ounces of your favorite potion, brew, or magical beverage! As for your yard, this wickedly cute airblown accessory is the perfect way to entice trick-or-treaters to your festive home. Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Sea Witch Tritan Cup – CLEAR Disney The Little Mermaid Stylized Ursula Airblown
