Ursula at Hot Topic – Tap Into Your Villainous Side with Merchandise Starring the Sea Witch

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at, both animated and live-action versions! On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection ofproducts including shirts, hoodies, and essential accessories. I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was! Today we’re taking a look at the big bad sea witch, Ursula who’s featured on new, exclusive, clearance and sale merchandise. In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share starting with a Funko Pop! from the live-action story (2023)! Sure Ursula collectibles are nice, but if you’re looking for a wardrobe update this flocked tank top is the perfect accessory for Disney bounding (also available in standard size); then for something warm and stylish, grab a cozy hoodie that says “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” We love to accessorize with Ursula-themed essentials like this Disney Villains crossbody bag and an ocean scene hinged wallet. Say hi to Jetsam who’s hiding on the back side! Speaking of accessories, you and your pet can match with a seatbelt fashion belt and collar from Buckle-Down! Repeating images of Ursula face out showing her relishing in her villany! A scripted version of her name is on display in the center of the clasp lest you forget who you’re repping! You can never have too many T-shirts, right? We love these interesting takes on the Sea Witch, especially the image of her looking into a crystal ball surrounded by the words “Spiritual Guidance.” Looking for something a bit more electric? The neon “Poor Unfortunate Birthday” top says it all; and the sugar skull-inspired design is perfect for the Halloween season. We’re all so focused on heroic transformations, but what about the most evil switches? This long sleeve top gives us Ursula trading in her tentacles for human legs as she becomes the seductress, Vanessa! Finally, you can put a pinch of evil in home decor with this eerie purple and black shatterproof cup that holds 24 ounces of your favorite potion, brew, or magical beverage! As for your yard, this wickedly cute airblown accessory is the perfect way to entice trick-or-treaters to your festive home. If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our