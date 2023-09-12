Hulu Orders Brand New Docuseries “It’s All Country”

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered six episodes of the new docuseries It’s All Country.
What’s Happening:
- It's said that it will explore "the hottest people, topics, and moments in country music by examining the iconic songs and artists that changed the face of country music forever."
- It will be 100 years since the first country music record was made, and the series will highlight the impact that country has had on America and the world.
- The series will be produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, and Walt Disney Television Alternative.
- Luke Bryan will host and executive produce the docuseries with Peyton Manning.
- There's no premiere date set as of yet.