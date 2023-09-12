Hong Kong Disneyland Shares New Images and Details About World of Frozen

Ahead of its opening on November 20th, Hong Kong Disneyland has shared a number of beautiful photos from inside World of Frozen, along with a few new details.

What’s Happening:

Only at World of Frozen can you step into the home of Queen Anna and Queen Elsa from their quaint village to the nearby forest.

Guests will be able to see the fishing boat that Anna fell onto when meeting Prince Hans and the Clock Tower they danced on later that evening.

You will even be able to experience Elsa’s magical powers all around, including at Friendship Fountain where she has frozen its water into beautiful snowflake ornamentations.

No glacier was left unturned when developing the land’s scenery, stunning architecture, design, clothing and cuisine, as inspiration was found in Norway’s historical background and culture.

From the dragestil (dragon style) architectural style to Balestrand’s asymmetrical architecture and even rosemaling floral decorative paintings, you will immediately be transported from Hong Kong’s skyscraper-filled skyline to the Scandinavian-inspired Arendelle.

Where Hong Kong meets Arendelle, Lantau Island’s stunning natural landscape has been seamlessly incorporated into the land’s design. By creating a smooth transition of the Lantau mountains in the distance into the design of the North Mountain, not only will this add to the immersive nature of the land, but it also provides a one-of-a-kind experience only found at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The team has been hard at work with award-winning composer, Andrew Cottee, rearranging many of the movie’s iconic songs and creating a cinematic experience within the land.

Ice became the life of Imagineers for nearly three years, as they meticulously recreated Elsa’s Ice Magic found around World of Frozen. The team analyzed ice textures and colors, and how these related to Elsa’s emotions in order to accurately depict her magical powers. Every form of ice and snow you could think of, and the various materials to recreate the kind that won’t melt, were studied for her Ice Palace and icy decorations.

Much more insight and views from throughout World of Frozen can be found in the video below:

World of Frozen officially opens on November 20th, 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland.