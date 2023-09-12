PIn-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars Bounty Hunters

- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Our favorite retailer has unveiled their latest lineup of pins and today is all about Star Wars Bounty Hunters.
- The collection features five character pins spotlighting Bossk, Boba Fett, Din Djarin, Fennec Shand and Cad Bane.
- There are also two mini jumbo pins with one focusing on additional Bounty Hunters like 4-LOM, Dengar, IG-88 and Zuckuss; and the other with Din Djarin’s (The Mandalorian) “I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold” quote.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $21.99-$34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic TuesdayThis week shopDisney is heading to the galaxy far, far away to hang out with the notorious, mysterious, and dangerous cabal of Bounty Hunters. The assortment contains individual pins of the Bounty Hunters as well as a mini jumbo pin featuring the six hired by Darth Vader to track down the Millennium Falcon. Star Wars Bounty Hunters Mini Jumbo Pin – Limited Release – $34.99 Din Djarin Mini Jumbo Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Limited Release – $34.99 Bossk Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $21.99 Boba Fett Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $21.99 The Mandalorian Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $21.99 Fennec Shand Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $21.99 Cad Bane Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $21.99 More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
- A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
- The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
- Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.
Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!
