PIn-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars Bounty Hunters

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Our favorite retailer has unveiled their latest lineup of pins and today is all about Star Wars Bounty Hunters.

The collection features five character pins spotlighting Bossk, Boba Fett, Din Djarin, Fennec Shand and Cad Bane.

There are also two mini jumbo pins with one focusing on additional Bounty Hunters like 4-LOM, Dengar, IG-88 and Zuckuss; and the other with Din Djarin’s (The Mandalorian) “I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold” quote.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

