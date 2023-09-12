Blumhouse Founder Jason Blum Among Guest Sharks In Season 15 of ABC’s “Shark Tank”

Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum is among the Guest Sharks joining ABC’s Shark Tank for the upcoming 15th season.

Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its 15th season on September 29th.

The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

The Sharks are billionaire Mark Cuban, owner and chairman of AXS TV and outspoken owner of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary.

Shark Tank will feature a blockbuster lineup of guest Sharks during the 2023-2024 season including the following: Jason Blum, CEO and founder, Blumhouse Michael Rubin, chairman and CEO, Fanatics Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, founder of CN2 Ventures, and co-founder of Pizzana Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, and founding partner of SKIMS Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, founder of Camino Partners, and founder of Starts With Us.

As in past seasons, Shark Tank episodes will have follow-up stories, allowing viewers the opportunity to see how some investments led to success.

But the Sharks have a goal, too – to get a return on their investment and own a piece of the next big business idea. When the Sharks hear an idea worth sinking their teeth into, they’re more than ready to declare war and fight each other for a piece of it.

Shark Tank has won four back-to-back Emmys in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 for Outstanding Structured Reality Program out of 23 Emmy nominations over 14 seasons. More recently, the show received an Emmy nomination in 2023 for Structured Reality program. Shark Tank won the NATPE 2015 and 2017 Reality Breakthrough Award, and in 2016, the BANFF World Media Festival Award and the IRTS Hall of Mentorship Award. Additional recognition includes three Summer Television Critics Association (TCA) nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming (winning in 2013), four Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Reality Series (winning in 2016, 2015 and 2014), NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Reality Series in 2014 and 2015, a Kids Choice Award for Favorite Reality Show nomination in 2015 and 2017, and four Producers Guild Award nominations.

Season 15 of Shark Tank arrives on Friday, September 29th at 8:00 PM ET.