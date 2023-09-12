Early Access Screenings of “The Creator” Taking Place on Wednesday, September 27th

20th Century Studios will be hosting early access screenings of their new sci-fi film, The Creator, on September 27th.
What’s Happening:
- The Creator awaits you. You can experience the original motion picture event with early access screenings, taking place in theaters on Wednesday, September 27th.
- Tickets are now available through Fandango or your favorite movie theater’s website.
- A new poster for The Creator early access screening was also released, which you can see above.
About The Creator:
- Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
- The Creator stars:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney
- Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
- Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
- The Creator will arrive in theaters on September 29th.