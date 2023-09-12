Early Access Screenings of “The Creator” Taking Place on Wednesday, September 27th

20th Century Studios will be hosting early access screenings of their new sci-fi film, The Creator, on September 27th.

What’s Happening:

The Creator awaits you. You can experience the original motion picture event with early access screenings, taking place in theaters on Wednesday, September 27th.

awaits you. You can experience the original motion picture event with early access screenings, taking place in theaters on Wednesday, September 27th. Tickets are now available through Fandango

A new poster for The Creator early access screening was also released, which you can see above.

About The Creator: