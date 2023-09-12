“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert” Returns To The Hollywood Bowl This Halloween

Tim Burton’s holiday classic (but you decide which holiday, we’re not going to argue), The Nightmare Before Christmas is set to come to life with performances by Danny Elfman, a live orchestra, and special guest at Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert starting on October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl.

What’s Happening:

Los Angeles' reigning Pumpkin King, Danny Elfman, will return to the Hollywood Bowl for three concerts – Friday, October 27th, Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th with “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert.”

In Concert.” Elfman – who composed the original film music, lyrics, and score – will sing the songs of “Jack” accompanied by a live orchestra, while stunning visual projections on the façade of the Hollywood Bowl transport the audience into Halloween Town! The immersive experience will feature additional special guests yet to be announced!

Get to the Bowl early to enjoy the Hollywood Bowl/Halloween Town transformation with special pre-show activities including a costume contest (Tim Burton-inspired costumes are encouraged!), unique photo opportunities and trick-or-treating stations.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert sold out two nights over Halloween weekend at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015 and returned for three nights each in 2016 and 2018 due to overwhelming demand. Past performances have featured Catherine O’Hara, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Reubens, Weird Al and Ken Page.

sold out two nights over Halloween weekend at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015 and returned for three nights each in 2016 and 2018 due to overwhelming demand. Past performances have featured Catherine O’Hara, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Reubens, Weird Al and Ken Page. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10AM. Presales begin Wednesday, September 13th at 10AM and end Thursday, September 14th at 11:59PM. To purchase, visit Ticketmaster.com

The concert is produced by AMP Worldwide and Kraft Engel Productions, and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, in association with Disney Concerts, the team behind several highly acclaimed live to film events at the Hollywood Bowl including Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer as well as Disney's The Little Mermaid in Concert starring Sara Bareilles and Rebel Wilson.

starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer as well as starring Sara Bareilles and Rebel Wilson. Conductor John Mauceri, founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, will once again be leading the full orchestra and choir performing the film’s classic score and cherished songs live to picture along with the all-star cast and special guest artists performing the film's acclaimed songs live.

First released in 1993, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas” was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – to help him kidnap Santa Claus.

What They’re Saying:

Danny Elfman: "It’s impossible to believe it has been thirty years since Tim Burton made our strange little musical. What a tremendous thrill it is to perform it live in concert again at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.”