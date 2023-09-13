A Promise is Made in Final Trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “The Creator”

20th Century Studios has shared an epic final trailer for their upcoming sci-fi film The Creator ahead of its theatrical release later this month.
- The action-heavy new trailer sees Joshua (John David Washington) make a promise to protect the AI child being hunted by mankind.
- The trailer will debut exclusively in IMAX theatres September 22.
- Check out the new trailer below:
About The Creator:
- Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
- The Creator stars:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney
- Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
- Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
- The Creator will arrive in theaters on September 29th.