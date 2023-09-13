“Lilo & Stitch” at Hot Topic – Apparel, Books, and Collectibles

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Lilo & Stitch apparel, books, and other cute items.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection (40 PAGES!) of Lilo & Stitch products including dresses, Funko Pop!, bags and more.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at LIlo & Stitch offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 14 items that seemed like fun to share starting with this classic throw blanket featuring a fun surfing scene from the movie.

Disney Lilo & Stitch Surfing Throw Blanket

Have some fun with simple cosplay and add this Lilo-themed dress to your wardrobe. While it’s not nearly as boxy as hers’ this dress features the same red and white leaf pattern that’s instantly recognizable. Pair it with a rocket crossbody bag featuring Lilo and her pal Stitch blasting off for adventure; or go for the perfectly calming tropical mini backpack in blue and green ombre.

Disney Lilo and Stitch Cosplay Skater Dress

Disney Lilo & Stitch Rocket Figural Crossbody Bag

Lilo and Stitch Blue Tropical Leaves Mini Backpack

Of course you don’t have to go the cosplay route if you want to incorporate Stitch fashions into your clothing rotation. We like this floral Stitch skort that’s great for the end of summer or your next vacation to a tropical destination. In terms of T-shirts, the Stitch Signature top is cute and classic; while the brightly colored Korean boba top is one you can’t miss.

Disney Lilo & Stitch Floral Stitch Skort

Disney Lilo & Stitch Signature Stitch T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Lilo & Stitch Boba Girls Ringer T-Shirt

Now that you’re thinking about boba, I bet you’re hungry too! Cook up delicious dishes with traditional Hawaiian flavors…and a few out of this world twists. Once you’ve finished cleaning up check out something completely different: Stitch Manga! The adorable troublemaker stars in his own series and even has adventures with a Samurai in another series. Who knew?!

Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Official Cookbook

Disney Stitch! Volume 1 Manga

Disney Stitch and the Samurai Volume 1 Manga

At the end of the long day, get your feet out of those restrictive shoes and relish in the comfort of plush slippers! This super cute mismatch set has Stitch on one foot and Lilo’s doll Scrump on the other.

Disney Lilo & Stitch Scrump & Stitch Mismatch Plush Slippers

Expand your Stitch collection with a Hot Topic exclusive Funko Pop! featuring Stitch and a sea turtle. Aww!

Funko Disney Lilo & Stitch Pop! Stitch With Turtle Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive

Finally, for something rather unique and interesting Hot Topic has lip balm that comes in glow in the dark skeleton container! Boo! And then on the opposite side of spooky, we have a spinning Stitch snacks pin from Loungelfy. It looks like he’s trying to decide which delicious item he should eat first. We say pineapple!

Disney Lilo & Stitch Skeleton Stitch Glow-In-The-Dark Lip Balm

Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch Snacks Enamel Pin

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!