Kaitlyn Dever Gives an Inside Look at “No One Will Save You” in New Featurette

20th Century Studios have released a short new featurette giving an inside look at their new film, No One Will Save You, coming to Hulu on September 22nd.

What’s Happening:

The featurette features star Kaitlyn Dever, who portrays Brynn in the film – a young girl with a darker past, deeply hated in the town she lives in.

Brynn’s house is a bubble that she feels safe in, but of course, the plot sees that bubble get popped.

In addition to Dever, the featurette also features Brian Duffield, the film’s director, producer and writer.

Watch the featurette for yourself below:

About No One Will Save You:

AN INVASION IS IMMINENT, according to Brian Duffield, who wrote and directed 20th Century Studios’ No One Will Save You , a sci-fi psychological thriller told through the eyes of a lonely young woman with a painful backstory.

, a sci-fi psychological thriller told through the eyes of a lonely young woman with a painful backstory. No One Will Save You is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese.

No One Will Save You begins streaming on September 22nd, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+