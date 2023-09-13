Kaitlyn Dever Gives an Inside Look at “No One Will Save You” in New Featurette

20th Century Studios have released a short new featurette giving an inside look at their new film, No One Will Save You, coming to Hulu on September 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- The featurette features star Kaitlyn Dever, who portrays Brynn in the film – a young girl with a darker past, deeply hated in the town she lives in.
- Brynn’s house is a bubble that she feels safe in, but of course, the plot sees that bubble get popped.
- In addition to Dever, the featurette also features Brian Duffield, the film’s director, producer and writer.
- Watch the featurette for yourself below:
About No One Will Save You:
- AN INVASION IS IMMINENT, according to Brian Duffield, who wrote and directed 20th Century Studios’ No One Will Save You, a sci-fi psychological thriller told through the eyes of a lonely young woman with a painful backstory.
- No One Will Save You is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.
- Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese.
- No One Will Save You begins streaming on September 22nd, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.
