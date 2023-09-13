Residential Plans for Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community – Including First Looks at Laughing Place Ranch and Longtable Park

Storyliving by Disney shared a look at its residential development for the Cotino community in California’s scenic Coachella Valley. This first “chapter” of the community’s story will include more than 300 homes, approximately one-third of which will be specifically designated for homebuyers aged 55+, and the others will welcome residents of all ages.

What’s Happening:

The Cotino community will feature a range of home types and lot sizes where residents can live their lives to the fullest. Homes will line beautiful, varied streetscapes with styles reflecting the region’s desert heritage. Home designs will be inspired by the rich history, landscape and beauty of the greater Palm Springs area, under the creative framework developed by Walt Disney Imagineering and brought to life by select builders.

The Cotino community will offer three different single-family home collections allowing homebuyers to select a home best suited to their needs. The Cottage Collection will be built on home sites approximately 50 feet wide; the Grand Collection on home sites approximately 60 and 70 feet wide; and the Estate Collection on home sites approximately 90, 120 and 135 feet wide. All homes within the collections will be detached, single-family dwellings.

Homebuyers aged 55+ will be able to enjoy their best life in an area dedicated to them known as Longtable Park residences. The name Longtable Park is inspired by Walt Disney and the experiences that originally drew him to the Coachella Valley. When Walt visited the area, he often enjoyed desert activities in the morning and joined his neighbors for a group breakfast and good conversation around a friendly table.

The initial phase of residential development will be built on the northwest corner of the community, bordering Gerald Ford Drive and Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage. A selection of home sites will be made available to potential homebuyers at varying intervals throughout the first phase of development.

Pre-sales appointments to discuss additional details including floorplans, home designs and pricing are anticipated to begin later this year prior to the launch of home sales.

Parks Inspired by the Creativity of Walt Disney Imagineering:

The community's overall layout will promote connectivity with picturesque promenades where residents can spend time together while taking in stunning views of Cotino Bay, which will feature the clearest turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons technology, and the surrounding mountains.

Throughout the community, landscaped parks will create gathering spaces to connect and socialize. Residents will be able to enjoy a curated collection of neighborhood parks that reflect the region’s natural beauty and Walt’s affection for the area.

Within the first phase, homebuyers in 55+ residences will have exclusive access to Longtable Park, a gathering place designed to foster friendship among neighbors thanks to a large, centerpiece table that will be surrounded by palo verde and olive trees. This park will also include barbecue grills and shaded seating areas.

Residents of all ages and their four-legged friends can gather at Laughing Place Ranch designed to celebrate Walt’s love for horses with an equestrian-themed dog park featuring separate play areas for small and large pets.

Vibrant Lifestyle Activities:

Beyond the stylish homes and picturesque parks planned for the first phase, the Cotino community will feature a variety of unique experiences and activities that are expected to open in the future.

There will be multiple ways to enjoy the community’s stunning centerpiece, Cotino Bay. A voluntary Artisan Club membership will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, exclusive beach areas and recreational water activities.

Guests can also visit the professionally managed Cotino Bay Beach to access the water with the purchase of admission.

Along the picturesque shores of Cotino Bay, the community will feature a lively town center filled with sensational shopping and delectable dining.

Adding to the recreational options coming to Cotino, homeowners and guests can enjoy the diverse range of activities, experiences and epicurean delights in the city of Rancho Mirage. The surrounding area offers cultural activities and physical pursuits including hiking, tennis and golf courses created by legendary designers.

The Cotino community is being created in collaboration with DMB, a leading developer of large-scale planned communities, and select builders.