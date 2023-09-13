“Rogers: The Musical” Cast Album Coming Friday

I can do this all day! And by “this,” I mean listen to the music of Rogers: The Musical from Disney California Adventure. At least, that will be the case when a cast recording album hits digital retailers and streaming services on Friday, September 15th.

The album will consist of 12 tracks from the production, which held its final show on August 31st at the park’s Hyperion Theater.

Rogers: The Musical featured a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical takes the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

The Rogers: The Musical cast album will be available digitally on Friday and there is currently no word on whether or not there will be a physical release in the future.

Watch the full Rogers: The Musical from Disney California Adventure in the video below:

Rogers: The Musical Tracklist: