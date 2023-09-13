Disney+ Shares Midseason TV Spot for “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

To celebrate the midseason of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Disney+ has released an exciting new TV spot featuring Anakin Skywalker, who appeared in last night’s episode, returning as Ahsoka’s former Jedi Master.

What’s Happening:

Anakin’s appearance in the episode marks the first time the characters have appeared on screen together in live action, having formed a close relationship in the animated series, The Clone Wars .

. Last night, Midseason Fan Screening Events presenting the current episode were held in select AMC Theaters in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Orlando.

You can watch the new TV spot below, and be aware, there are some light spoilers for those that haven’t seen the episode.

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series also stars:
Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
David Tennant as Huyang
Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+

will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Check out Mike’s review Ahsoka, and follow our Ahsoka tag