Disney and Ghetto Film School Partner Up to Create Short Films in Celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month

Disney Entertainment Television is partnering with Ghetto Film School to create a short film in honor of their Hispanic and Latin American culture.
- In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Disney Entertainment Television (DET) has commissioned four alumni from the award-winning nonprofit Ghetto Film School to create a short film in honor of their Hispanic and Latin American culture.
- Titled Yo Recuerdo/I Remember, the project weaves together four personal vignettes into a premium short film that reimagines core memories and connects them to their heritage.
- Yo Recuerdo/ I Remember will begin streaming exclusively on Hulu today and will also be shared across DET’s extensive portfolio of digital platforms including ABC, ABC News, FX, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, Onyx Collective, and ABC Owned TV Stations between Saturday, September 15, and Sunday, October 15.
- Building on a multiyear collaboration between Disney and Ghetto Film School, the initiative connected young alumni filmmakers Alyse Arteaga, 21, Kian Cloma, 24, Alejandro Enrique, 22, and Tommy Espinal, 22, with a full service of production resources that included video equipment, graphic designers, and access to editing bays.
- To help them execute their cinematic visions, the filmmakers were also paired with mentors from across DET who specialize in their desired career tracks.
- This collaboration with Ghetto Film School is part of DET and The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to empowering the next generation of storytellers and innovators. Through educational programs, scholarships, mentoring, and technical skill-building,
- Disney is increasing access to careers in the media, entertainment, technology, and travel and leisure industries for teens and young adults from historically underrepresented communities.