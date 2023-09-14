Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” Characters Recreated in Cotton Candy for a Limited Time at Polar Playground

If you’re a fan of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, for a limited time, characters from that film will be available in artistic cotton candy replicas at Polar Playground in Huntington Beach, California.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can celebrate the release of Disney/Pixar’s Elemental on Digital (available now) and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD September 26 with four gorgeously-made exclusive cotton candy replica characters: Ember, Wade, Gale, & Clod, sold exclusively at Polar Playground Sept. 14-17 and Sept. 21-22.
- These cotton candy characters retail for $20 plus tax for each character.
- The address is 16891 Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach, CA 92647.
- Polar Playground, home of the cotton candy characters as well as a dessert shop that serves ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, floats and craft sodas.
Polar Playground Hours:
- Thursdays and Fridays: 1:00 – 8:00 pm
- Saturday: 1:00 – 7:00 pm
- Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00 pm