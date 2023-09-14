Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” Characters Recreated in Cotton Candy for a Limited Time at Polar Playground

If you’re a fan of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, for a limited time, characters from that film will be available in artistic cotton candy replicas at Polar Playground in Huntington Beach, California.

What’s Happening:

Fans can celebrate the release of Disney/Pixar’s Elemental on Digital (available now) and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD September 26 with four gorgeously-made exclusive cotton candy replica characters: Ember, Wade, Gale, & Clod, sold exclusively at Polar Playground Sept. 14-17 and Sept. 21-22.

These cotton candy characters retail for $20 plus tax for each character.

The address is 16891 Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach, CA 92647.

Polar Playground

Polar Playground Hours: