Crazy for Cookies! Cookie-Themed Disney Merchandise at BoxLunch

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking merchandise with a cookie theme because why not?!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired items that also feature a cookie theme. Sure satisfying your sweet tooth is important, but for those times when you can’t indulge these cute offerings will do the trick…although some may lead to actual cookie consumption!

Whether you’ve embraced the Dark and Light sides of the Force or would rather team up with super heroes to save the galaxy, you can do it all in crumbly cookie style! Star Wars brings us Christmas Cookie tidings, courtesy of Chewbacca and his Porg friends, while Mando and Gorgu get the gingerbread treatment.

Star Wars Porg Chewie Holiday Cookies Womens T-Shirt – RED

Star Wars The Mandalorian Merry Force Gingerbread Cookie Womens Slouchy Sweatshirt – BLACK

As for Spider-Man and the Avengers, they too have assembled or snapped in some cases as hero work is a bit trickier when you’re made of sugar, butter, flour and eggs. Meanwhile the Guardians have just opted for cookie faces over whole bodies and that seems to be the way to go.

Marvel Spider-Man Spider Cookie Sweatshirt – GREY

Marvel Avengers Gingerbread Cookies Youth T-Shirt – BLUE

Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy Guardian Cookies T-Shirt – RED

Heading over to the Pixar realm, we have a fun shirt featuring Toy Story’s popular Aliens. This trio of Little Green Men are working together to dunk a chocolate chip cookie into some ice cold milk. The “Nom Nom Nom” text is perfect as that’s exactly what we’re thinking.

Disney Pixar Toy Story Alien Cookies Youth T-Shirt – GREEN

Another great Pixar find is this BoxLunch exclusive Loungefly mini backpack of super baby Jack-Jack enjoying a Num Num Cookie while exhausted dad, Mr. Incredible watches across the living room. Hey, if you had every power in the book, you’d be hungry for sugary goodness too!

Loungefly Disney Pixar The Incredibles Jack-Jack Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Keeping up the kid theming, you can turn your child’s playroom into a simply sweet Wonderland with peel and stick wall decals from the Disney Junior show Alice’s Wonderland Bakery. There are four sheets in the set for a total of 43 decals ranging in height from .9-inches to 10.5-inches.

Disney Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Peel & Stick Wall Decals

Thinking about a bakery has us wanting to make our batch of cookies! This Nightmare Before Christmas set come with three essentials for your baking needs: a colorful whisk, spatula, and oven mitt all decorated with Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington.

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Celestial Baking Set

If you’re making roll out cookies like sugar cookies or gingerbread, you’ll need some fancy cookie cutters to create fun shapes. This four piece set features a Halloween bat, ghost, and crescent moon as well as a standard Mickey head that can easily be transformed into a jack-o-lantern!

Disney Halloween Cookie Cutter Set

With the cookies out of the oven, it’s time to eat! Darth Vader shows us how it’s done, as he’s pictured serving up the delicious goodies on this fuzzy throw blanket. Why don’t you get cozy under a blanket and munch on some sweet treats as you watch your favorite Star Wars movie…cueing up the Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars Dark Side Cookies Throw Blanket

Finished snacking? Store your cookies in a fantastic cookie jar like this figural Poison Apple design for Snow White or the classic tall jar with adorable images of the Haunted Mansion residents.

Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Poison Apple Cookie Jar

Disney The Haunted Mansion Cookie Jar

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!