Disney+ Reportedly Falling Tens of Millions of Subscribers Short of 2024 Target

Disney+ is reportedly falling tens of millions of subscribers short of its last publicly stated 2024 target, according to Bloomberg.

  • Then-CEO Bob Chapek set a goal of  215 million to 245 million subscribers back in August of 2022.
  • Disney management has reportedly said the streamer will fall short of that target as Disney+ loses subscribers to price increases and the loss of cricket streaming rights in India.
  • Current Disney CEO Bob Iger said in February the company will no longer be sharing subscriber forecasts.
  • In 2020, Disney set the subscriber goal for the end of fiscal 2024 at 260 million but lowered that target last year.
  • Disney+ ended the third fiscal quarter with 146.1 million subscribers.
  • Disney has managed to narrow its losses in its streaming division by hundreds of millions of dollars recently, due in large part to those price increases.
  • Bloomberg points out Disney’s efforts for that division to reach profitability as early as next year.
  • Disney also recently reached an agreement with Charter Communications Inc. that will see the cable provider package Disney+ with the Spectrum TV service.
  • The deal will add millions of Disney+ subscribers.
  • Other key elements of that deal include:
    • ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers.
    • The ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers when it launches.
    • Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences.