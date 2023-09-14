Disney+ Reportedly Falling Tens of Millions of Subscribers Short of 2024 Target

Disney+ is reportedly falling tens of millions of subscribers short of its last publicly stated 2024 target, according to Bloomberg.

Then-CEO Bob Chapek set a goal of 215 million to 245 million subscribers back in August of 2022.

Disney management has reportedly said the streamer will fall short of that target as Disney+ loses subscribers to price increases and the loss of cricket streaming rights in India.

Current Disney CEO Bob Iger said in February the company will no longer be sharing subscriber forecasts.

In 2020, Disney set the subscriber goal for the end of fiscal 2024 at 260 million but lowered that target last year.

Disney+ ended the third fiscal quarter with 146.1 million subscribers.

Disney has managed to narrow its losses in its streaming division by hundreds of millions of dollars recently, due in large part to those price increases.

Bloomberg points out Disney’s efforts for that division to reach profitability as early as next year.

Disney also recently reached an agreement with Charter Communications Inc.

The deal will add millions of Disney+ subscribers.

Other key elements of that deal include: ESPN The ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers when it launches. Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences.

