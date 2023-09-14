Figment Little Golden Book Available for Pre-Order Now Before the January 2nd Release Date

If your little one loves Figment, then there is a special book available for pre-order right now before the January 2, 2024 release date. It’s perfect for children ages 2 to 5.
What's Happening:
- Meet Disney Park’s iconic adorable dragon Figment in this Little Golden Book.
- Journey into Imagination with Figment, the purple dragon from Disney’s EPCOT theme park and mascot of Disney’s Imagination Pavilion.
- Featuring lyrics from the beloved Disney song One Little Spark, this adorable Little Golden Book about creativity and imagination is perfect for children ages 2 to 5 plus Disney Parks fans and Little Golden Book collectors of all ages.
- Pre-order now on Amazon by clicking here.
- This will cost $5.99 for both the hardcover or Kindle version.
- The Figment Little Golden Book will be released on January 2, 2024.
