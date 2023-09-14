Figment Little Golden Book Available for Pre-Order Now Before the January 2nd Release Date

by |
Tags: , ,

If your little one loves Figment, then there is a special book available for pre-order right now before the January 2, 2024 release date. It’s perfect for children ages 2 to 5.

What's Happening:

  • Meet Disney Park’s iconic adorable dragon Figment in this Little Golden Book.
  • Journey into Imagination with Figment, the purple dragon from Disney’s EPCOT theme park and mascot of Disney’s Imagination Pavilion.
  • Featuring lyrics from the beloved Disney song One Little Spark, this adorable Little Golden Book about creativity and imagination is perfect for children ages 2 to 5 plus Disney Parks fans and Little Golden Book collectors of all ages.
  • Pre-order now on Amazon by clicking here.
  • This will cost $5.99 for both the hardcover or Kindle version.
  • The Figment Little Golden Book will be released on January 2, 2024.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.