For a Limited Time Only Save 30% On a New D23 Gold Membership

For a limited time, those who sign up for a new D23 Gold Membership can receive 30% off the cost.

What’s Happening:

  • For a limited time only, take 30% off a new D23 Gold Membership and celebrate 100 years of Disney as a D23 Gold Member.
  • Use promo code MICKEY2023 at checkout.
  • Click here to sign up.

Details:

  • 30% off the regular price of a D23 Gold Membership or a D23 Gold Duo Membership must be redeemed by 11:59 pm PT on September 23, 2023.
  • Limited time offer, while supplies last. Savings based on the current non-discounted price of a new D23 Gold Membership or D23 Gold Duo Membership.
  • Please allow 6-8 weeks for delivery.
  • Must purchase online and use promotional code MICKEY2023 at checkout to qualify.
  • Offer does not apply to taxes or shipping & handling charges.
  • Offer not valid for gift memberships, membership renewals, or upgrades from Gold to Gold Duo Plan.
  • Offer is not transferable and not redeemable for cash; offer subject to change or termination without notice.
  • Cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.
  • D23 Memberships will automatically renew at the non-discounted retail price every year until canceled.
  • Purchases and memberships subject to D23's Terms and Conditions, available at https://d23.com/d23-membership-terms/.
  • Offer available to U.S. residents only.