“The Little Mermaid” at Hot Topic – Animated and Live-Action Ariel-Inspired Fashions and Accessories

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at The Little Mermaid and Ariel-inspired styles that’ll have you flippin’ your fins!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Little Mermaid products including shoes, collectibles, dresses and more.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at The Little Mermaid offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share like these aqua blue sneakers decorated with Ariel, Sebastian, and Flounder.

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Lace-Up Sneakers

Bring some playful seaside fun to your next adventure with the Loungefly watercolor satchel bag. A sketch version of (animated) Ariel is placed front and center with shells and starfish around her; while the back side features a watery blue image of her beloved underwater castle.

Loungefly Disney The Little Mermaid Blue Watercolor Satchel Bag

Speaking of water, are you staying hydrated? Keep that essential H2O handy in an awesome color-changing tumbler with straw. Ariel can be seen on one side exploring under the sea and the blue background behind her will change to purple when you add a favorite cold beverage.

Disney The Little Mermaid Color-Changing Acrylic Travel Cup

Fashions may come and go, but your love for the Little Mermaid remains strong. Show off your fandom with a cute girls tee featuring song lyrics from “Part of Your World,” and a silhouette of Ariel sitting on a rock.

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Girl Who Has Everything Girls T-Shirt – WHITE

Want to take your fashion dreams a step further? Opt for Ariel-inspired dresses like this “Kiss the Girl” dress or a lace-up sweetheart dress loosely inspired by her purple shell bra and green mermaid tail. Both dresses are available in standard and plus sizes.

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Kiss The Girl Dress

Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Lace-Up Sweetheart Dress Plus Size

While we love the animated classic, there’s something to be said about the live-action story (that’s now streaming on Disney+!). Funko Pop! collectors will love adding Ariel to their display and she’s featured here in the pretty blue dress she wears on land.

Funko Disney The Little Mermaid Pop! Ariel Vinyl Figure

Another simple and fun way to share the TLM love is with T-shirts. Ariel gets a slight animated makeover and ponders a dinglehopper on a purple top; and her sisters dance on the ocean floor on this perfectly pink tee.

Disney The Little Mermaid Live Action Ariel With A Fork Girls T-Shirt – PURPLE

Disney The Little Mermaid Live Action Sisters Dance Beneath The Waves Girls T-Shirt – PINK

There’s also an ombre Spirit Jersey T-shirt with the film’s title on the back and a rather dreamy shell-themed camisole with shimmery silver elements and Ariel’s silhouette.

Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Girls Athletic Jersey T-Shirt

Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Mesh Shell Girls Cami

Keeping with the scale and tail theming, Her Universe has a lovely mini backpack that will perfectly compliment the above styles. This ombre bag starts out pink, transitioning to purple and finally teal green giving on plenty of seaworthy vibes.

Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Ombre Scales Mini Backpack

Finally, fans can spend some time with another version of Ariel in this Twisted Tale graphic novel. This Ariel didn’t get the happy ending the others did. Ursula as Vanessa took over Eric’s kingdom while a voiceless mermaid returned to Atlantica. But now she has a chance to change things and put a stop to the Sea Witch once and for all.

Disney Part Of Your World: A Twisted Tale Graphic Novel

