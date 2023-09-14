Jaleo’s Paella Fest Begins September 18th at Disney Springs

Beginning September 18, guests can experience Taste of Spain with Jaleo Disney Springs’ Paella Fest, with two full weeks of limited edition paellas.

Experience the taste of Spain with Jaleo Disney Springs’ Paella Fest

Join the renowned brand, as it celebrates over 20 years of its celebrated chefs crafting delectable versions of the traditional paella.

This year’s celebration falls on World Paella Day (Sept. 20), which honors the Valencian dish that has transcended all borders, becoming one of the most internationally recognized delicacies on the planet.

Jaleo’s Paella Fest will feature a specific paella dish each day, cooked to savory perfection on a wood-fire grill in the restaurant’s fire kitchen.

Dishes include fan-favorites like Paella Valenciana, the classic dish of chicken, rabbit and artichokes, plus interesting creations like the Fideuá Negra con Pescado y Mariscos, featuring thin pasta in squid ink, sepia sofrito, baby squid and branzino with saffron aioli.

You can make your reservation by clicking here

Full Daily Rotating Menu:

Monday : Arroz con Verduras (Paella of seasonal vegetables)

Tuesday: Arroz con Pollo y Verduras (Paella of chicken, vegetables and mushrooms)

Wednesday (World Paella Day): Paella Valenciana (A true classic of chicken, rabbit and artichokes)

Thursday: Arroz a Banda con Gambas (Paella of sepia sofrito and head-on shrimp)

Friday: Alcachofas y Setas (Rice with artichoke hearts, mushrooms and piquillo peppers)

Saturday: Bogavante y Costillas (Rice with vegetable sofrito, cuttlefish, pork ribs and whole lobster)

Sunday: Fideuá Negra con Pescado y Mariscos (Thin pasta in squid ink, sepia sofrito, baby squid and branzino with saffron aioli)