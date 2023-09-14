Neil Druckmann and Troy Baker Tour “The Last of Us” House at Halloween Horror Nights

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann and voice talent and actor Troy Baker take a tour of this terrifying house at Halloween Horror Nights.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Night sends Neil Druckmann, Co-Studio Head & Head of Creative at Naughty Dog, and Troy Baker, the actor behind Joel, on a terrifying excursion of the The Last of Us haunted house, based on Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game.

The Last of Us haunted house can be experienced exclusively at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando

Set in a ravaged civilization, where Infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Naughty Dog and PlayStation's The Last of Us video game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has captivated audiences since its release.

video game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has captivated audiences since its release. And now, guests can immerse themselves in a real-life experience that puts them directly into the game’s frightening world.

The Last of Us haunted houses on both coasts propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected.

As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers, Clickers and Bloaters – along with the Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive,

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com