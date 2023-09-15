“A Haunting in Venice” Soundtrack Released with Music by Academy Award Winning Compoer Hildur Guðnadóttir

20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice is now playing in theaters nationwide, with a soundtrack album also available from Hollywood Records.

(Hollywood Records)

What’s Happening:

  • The A Haunting in Venice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now streaming on Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Spotify.
  • Academy Award-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) provided the score for Kenneth Branagh’s third Hercule Poirot film, with a soundtrack that features 10 tracks from the film.
  • The film is an unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel “Hallowe’en Party” by Agatha Christie.
  • A Haunting in Venice is now playing in theaters nationwide. Click here to purchase tickets from a theater near you.
  • In addition to the album’s release, Hildur Guðnadóttir talks about her score for A Haunting in Venice on the latest episode of The Big Score podcast.

What They’re Saying:

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Composer:  "In this score I was imagining what it was like to write music before and after the Second World War. In a world that has gone through a complete destruction – how do you move forward, throw out your old beliefs and build something new? The abandonment of romantic ideas and melodies, in exchange for a more abstract sense of musicality, experimentation in tonalities, both extreme mathematical rigidity in form and extreme freedom in structure through methods of chance composition.”

A Haunting in Venice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

  • Haunt
  • Gondolas
  • Alcoven
  • No Music Without Her
  • Séance
  • Psychic Pain
  • St. Louis
  • Pipes
  • Confession
  • Money in the Mattress

 

