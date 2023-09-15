Al Ewing Discusses Upcoming “Immortal Thor #5,” Reveals Alex Ross’ Cover

Today on Marvel’s original podcast series “This Week in Marvel,” host Angélique Roché spoke with mastermind writer Al Ewing about his hit run of "Immortal Thor!” Coming this December, "Immortal Thor #5″ will hit stands with incredible art by Martín Cóccolo and a stunning cover by Alex Ross.

In the upcoming issue, fans are introduced to the all-new Thor Corps! Toranos has returned — and to face him, the King of Asgard has gathered his army. But if even an army of storm gods could not stop the Elder God of Thunder…what then? This is the story of “The Immortal Thor” and the battle that will define him.

Fans can listen to the full conversation on today’s episode of “This Week in Marvel” wherever they subscribe to podcasts.

Check out the "Immortal Thor #5″ cover by Alex Ross below, and don’t forget to grab the issue when it hits stands this December.

