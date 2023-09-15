ESPN Kicks Off Year-Long Content Initiative Celebrating 20 Years of ESPN Deportes

ESPN’s Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off a year-long content initiative commemorating the 20th anniversary of ESPN Deportes.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15), ESPN will kick off a year-long content initiative that commemorates the 20th anniversary of ESPN Deportes, ESPN’s Spanish-language network, to be celebrated on January 7, 2024. The campaign kicks off today, Friday, Sept. 15, will roll out gradually over the next year, and feature a slate of special programming in English and Spanish across ESPN platforms.

Themed “Somos” (We are), the campaign celebrates the influence of the Hispanic community in the world of sports, through a mix of programming including a mix of live events, as well as original content. These projects will be unveiled gradually over the next year, with significant highlights during Hispanic Heritage Month, ESPN Deportes’ anniversary in January, and International Women’s Month in March 2024.

Highlights include:

Somos el Futuro (starting Sept. 15, across ESPN and ESPN Deportes) – A series of vignettes highlighting the next generation of Hispanic stars.

Dany Garcia Feature (Sept. 27 across ESPN/ESPN Deportes platforms) – Dany Garcia is a businesswoman, film producer, and former professional body builder. She oversees a portfolio of brands in the business, entertainment, and food industries, but her acquisition of the XFL has thrust her into the spotlight by becoming the first female owner of a major professional sports league in the United States. A 4-minute feature will air during Hispanic Heritage Month as a preview of the special 30-minute documentary airing March 2024.

Las Amazonas de Yaxunah (Oct. 11 across ESPN and ESPN Deportes) – A 30-minute documentary on the indigenous softball team that broke down gender stereotypes in their small archeological village in Yucatán. A short feature on this story will debut on October 11, when we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with the long-form documentary premiering in March 2024 during International Women’s Month.

Testigos (Witnesses) – 20 of the Best Moments in Sports History – Testigos is the new story behind the great stories, the new characters, those that nobody knows, the ones who watched history happen in the shadows of the big personalities that everyone knows. Debuts January 2024 on ESPN Deportes.

Greenland – The two-time Sports Emmy Award-winning series enters its fourth season, taking viewers to the most exotic and inhospitable soccer fields on planet earth is back.

Additional Programming during Hispanic Heritage Month:

UFC action continues this weekend with Noche UFC Presented by New Amsterdam

