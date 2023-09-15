Hulu Shares Trailer for New Dramedy “Nada” Premiering October 11th

Hulu has revealed the trailer for Nada, Star Original Productions’ new original dramedy written by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, premiering on October 11th exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

Nada follows the story of Manuel (Luis Brandoni), a sophisticated culinary critic from Buenos Aires, an art lover, and a provocateur who has been living for decades with a woman (María Rosa Fugazot) who takes care of everything for him, acting as a sort of personal assistant, housekeeper, and cook. However, an exceptional event forces him to change his routine and hire Antonia (Majo Cabrera), an inexperienced young woman born and raised in a small town in Paraguay, to help him with household tasks. This is how Manuel mentors her about countless aspects of his life, from his personal relationships and preferences to strictly culinary matters, and the clash of cultures and generations leads to unusual, contradictory, and tender situations that result in significant learning experiences for both. Amidst this process, Manuel's old friend Vincent (De Niro), a renowned New York writer, visits his house. They share many adventures together, including tasting foods, reading, long walks, and existential conversations, all set against the backdrop of the magnificent city of Buenos Aires.

is completed by Silvia Kutika, Enrique Piñeyro, Gastón Cocchiarale, Daniel Miglioranza, Pablo Novak, Belén Chavanne, Alejandro Paker, Rodrigo Noya, Ariadna Asturzzi, Cecilia Dopazo, Manuel Vicente, and with the special participation of Daniel Aráoz. Among other renowned guest figures, Robert De Niro makes a guest star appearance in the final episode.

Produced by Metrovisión, Nada is written by Emanuel Diez, Mariano Cohn, and Gastón Duprat, the writers of the hit-series El encargado (first season now streaming on Hulu).