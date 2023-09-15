Marc Spector Returns in “Vengeance of the Moon Knight” in January

After the death of Moon Knight comes his vengeance. Starting next month, readers will witness Marc Spector’s dramatic final moments play out in Moon Knight #28-30, but writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio’s mission is far from over! At the start of the new year, the acclaimed creative team’s bold era of Moon Knight enters its next phase in "Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1.”

Over the course of 30 issues, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythos with the introduction of a new fist of Khonshu, Hunter’s Moon; the return of Moon Knight’s archenemy, Black Spectre; and an exciting new calling for Marc Spector at the Midnight Mission.

Now, this blockbuster run reaches an explosive turning point as the pieces fall into place for Moon Knight’s ultimate demise.

When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu’s wrath will awaken! Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon Knight emerges to take Marc’s place in "Vengeance of the Moon Knight,” a deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead!

Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of “Moon Knight” starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.

Right now, fans can check out superstar artist David Finch’s “Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1″ cover as well as Cappuccio’s original design sheet for the new Moon Knight.

Be there for the tragic end of Marc Spector, beginning in next month’s “Moon Knight #28,” and then behold a stunning rebirth of the Moon Knight mantle in "Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1″ in January.

