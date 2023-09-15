Trailer Released For Upcoming Halloween Special “Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats”

Check out a new trailer showcasing one of the more anticipated new Halloween specials to debut this year with the stop-motion animated Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a new trailer for their upcoming Halloween animated special, Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats , which is set to debut early next month on multiple networks.

, which is set to debut early next month on multiple networks. The new special features our favorite friends on a Halloween adventure animated in a stop-motion format, a rarity for Mickey and his pals.

In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he’s ever seen—and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes!

With songs and comic spookiness, Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats celebrates the fun of Halloween and the meaning of friendship.

The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black ( The Lion Guard ).

The special is a collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, directed by David H. Brooks (Mickey Saves Christmas) with original music by Beau Black ( Mickey Mouse Funhouse ).

with original music by Beau Black This is a spooktacular event you don't want to miss! Celebrate Halloween with Mickey Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto and watch Disney’s Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats!

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats – Premieres Sunday, October 1, on Disney Junior, Disney Channel Disney+