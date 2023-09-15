Trailer Released For Upcoming Halloween Special “Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats”

Check out a new trailer showcasing one of the more anticipated new Halloween specials to debut this year with the stop-motion animated Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a new trailer for their upcoming Halloween animated special, Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats, which is set to debut early next month on multiple networks.
- The new special features our favorite friends on a Halloween adventure animated in a stop-motion format, a rarity for Mickey and his pals.
- In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he’s ever seen—and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes!
- With songs and comic spookiness, Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats celebrates the fun of Halloween and the meaning of friendship.
- The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black (The Lion Guard).
- The special is a collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, directed by David H. Brooks (Mickey Saves Christmas) with original music by Beau Black (Mickey Mouse Funhouse).
- This is a spooktacular event you don't want to miss! Celebrate Halloween with Mickey Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto and watch Disney’s Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats!
- Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats – Premieres Sunday, October 1, on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney XD at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT; streaming Monday, October 2, on Disney+.
