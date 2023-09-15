Music from First 4 Episodes of “Ahsoka” Now Streaming on Soundtrack Volume 1

Walt Disney Records just released the first volume of music from the Disney+ original series Ahsoka, which features Kevin Kiner’s score from the first four episodes.
What’s Happening:
- Ahsoka (Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 1) is now available to stream from your preferred streaming music provider, including Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Spotify.
- The album includes nearly two-and-a-half hours of score by Kevin Kiner from the show’s first 4 episodes, broken out into 45 songs from the show, plus a bonus demo.
- Kevin Kiner is a longtime Star Wars collaborator, having scored Ahsoka Tano’s debut on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and her return on Star Wars Rebels, in addition to the Disney+ original animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
- Kiner’s score for Ahsoka combines classical blockbuster music from the 70s and 80s with traditional Japanese basses and cellos to give Ahsoka the feeling of a wandering ronin.
- In addition to his Star Wars work, Kevin Kiner is known for his scores for Peacemaker, Narcos: Mexico, Titans, Doom Patrol, City on a Hill, Dark Winds, Hell on Wheels, CSI: Miami, and Jane the Virgin.
What They’re Saying:
- Kevin Kiner, Composer: "I can't believe that 17 years after I wrote Ahsoka's theme for The Clone Wars that I'm still getting to progress and expand it. Sean and Deana Kiner worked with me on a lot of this score, and I think their fresh take —especially with regard to the ronin aspects of the score—helps move our sound forward in the Star Wars universe. This is something we've poured a lot of love into and are so proud of what we've created for these characters and this show."
Ahsoka (Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 1) Tracklist:
- The Update
- Master and Apprentice
- The Map
- Assassin Ambush
- The New Republic
- Where is Sabine
- Igyah Kah
- Ezra’s Recording
- Witch Ruins
- Should Have Been a Good Jedi
- Like So Many Jedi
- Studying the Orb
- Ahsoka and Hera
- Shin and Sabine
- Ahsoka End-Credits
- Secrets of the Map
- Done Enough
- Opening the Map
- Searching the Room
- Bypass
- Morgan and Baylan
- Corellian Shipyard
- Loyalists
- Sabine’s Armor
- The Eye
- Enemies Are Multiplying
- More Than Just Your Eyes
- Briefing the Senators
- Not Gifted
- You Don’t Know That
- I Shall Deal With Them
- Stepping Out
- The Whale Pod
- Hunt Them Down
- Not the Time for a Lesson
- Can I Count on You
- Move In
- Huyang Cuts the Power
- Watch Me
- Meet Up With Baylan
- Fight in the Woods
- Ahsoka and Baylan
- Do It
- Can’t Follow Us
- Something Familiar
- Igyah Kah (Demo Version)
