Music from First 4 Episodes of “Ahsoka” Now Streaming on Soundtrack Volume 1

Walt Disney Records just released the first volume of music from the Disney+ original series Ahsoka, which features Kevin Kiner’s score from the first four episodes.

Ahsoka (Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 1) is now available to stream from your preferred streaming music provider, including Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Spotify.

The album includes nearly two-and-a-half hours of score by Kevin Kiner from the show's first 4 episodes, broken out into 45 songs from the show, plus a bonus demo.

Kevin Kiner is a longtime Star Wars composer, having scored Ahsoka Tano's introduction on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and her return on Star Wars Rebels, in addition to the Disney+ original animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Kiner's score for Ahsoka combines classical blockbuster music from the 70s and 80s with traditional Japanese basses and cellos to give Ahsoka the feeling of a wandering ronin.

combines classical blockbuster music from the 70s and 80s with traditional Japanese basses and cellos to give Ahsoka the feeling of a wandering ronin. In addition to his Star Wars work, Kevin Kiner is known for his scores for Peacemaker, Narcos: Mexico, Titans, Doom Patrol, City on a Hill, Dark Winds, Hell on Wheels, CSI: Miami, and Jane the Virgin.

Kevin Kiner, Composer: "I can't believe that 17 years after I wrote Ahsoka's theme for The Clone Wars that I'm still getting to progress and expand it. Sean and Deana Kiner worked with me on a lot of this score, and I think their fresh take —especially with regard to the ronin aspects of the score—helps move our sound forward in the Star Wars universe. This is something we've poured a lot of love into and are so proud of what we've created for these characters and this show."

Ahsoka (Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 1) Tracklist:

The Update

Master and Apprentice

The Map

Assassin Ambush

The New Republic

Where is Sabine

Igyah Kah

Ezra’s Recording

Witch Ruins

Should Have Been a Good Jedi

Like So Many Jedi

Studying the Orb

Ahsoka and Hera

Shin and Sabine

Ahsoka End-Credits

Secrets of the Map

Done Enough

Opening the Map

Searching the Room

Bypass

Morgan and Baylan

Corellian Shipyard

Loyalists

Sabine’s Armor

The Eye

Enemies Are Multiplying

More Than Just Your Eyes

Briefing the Senators

Not Gifted

You Don’t Know That

I Shall Deal With Them

Stepping Out

The Whale Pod

Hunt Them Down

Not the Time for a Lesson

Can I Count on You

Move In

Huyang Cuts the Power

Watch Me

Meet Up With Baylan

Fight in the Woods

Ahsoka and Baylan

Do It

Can’t Follow Us

Something Familiar

Igyah Kah (Demo Version)

