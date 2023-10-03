The Walt Disney Company to Hold 2023 Fiscal Full Year and Q4 Earnings Call November 8

On Wednesday, November 8, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call to discuss their fourth quarter and full year earnings for the fiscal 2023.
- The Walt Disney Company will discuss fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
- Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 8, 2023.
- To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.
- Of course, as always, Laughingplace will be here to report any news that comes out of the call with our usual Live Blog.