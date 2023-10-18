National Geographic’s “A Real Bug’s Life” Gets Creepy-Crawly Trailer, January Premiere Date

After we learned yesterday that Awkwafina would narrate National Geographic’s new series, A Real Bug’s Life got a creepy-crawly trailer and a January premiere date.

Inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life, the new Disney+ A Real Bug’s Life , is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small.

With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination — from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee's first day on the job making perfume!

Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that A Real Bug’s Life can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film.

Watch the new trailer for A Real Bug’s Life below: