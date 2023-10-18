National Geographic’s “A Real Bug’s Life” Gets Creepy-Crawly Trailer, January Premiere Date

After we learned yesterday that Awkwafina would narrate National Geographic’s new series, A Real Bug’s Life got a creepy-crawly trailer and a January premiere date.
- Inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life, the new Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic, A Real Bug’s Life, is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small.
- With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination — from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume!
- Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that A Real Bug’s Life can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film.
- Watch the new trailer for A Real Bug’s Life below:
- A Real Bug’s Life narrated by Awkwafina premieres January 24 on Disney+.