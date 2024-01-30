National Geographic Unveils Best of the World 2024 List with New Categories Including Travelers and Gear of the Year

In honor of National Plan for Vacation Day, National Geographic has released its annual Best of the World list for 2024 in a new, expanded format.



What’s Happening:

Nat Geo has released their annual guide to the most exciting, meaningful, and one-of-a-kind travel experiences for the year.

New this year are categories that include hotels, restaurants, wellness retreats, and cultural spots, in addition to general destinations.

The categories are described as follows: TOP 20 TRAVEL EXPERIENCES – A selection of must-do adventures right now. From the total eclipse in Niagara Falls in April to glacier treks in Chile, this year’s highlights include a ranking system — another first. The full list of animal-watching, rapid-rafting and road-trip experiences can be found at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld WORTH A TRIP: Hotels, Restaurants, Cultural Spots and Wellness Retreats – The definitive guide to the best hotels, restaurants, cultural gems and wellness retreats to plan your trips around in 2024. Each of these places is a gateway to a destination, helping travelers explore the culture, history, landscape or wildlife in a deeper and richer way. TRAVELERS OF THE YEAR – Global trendsetters who inspire individuals to explore and experience the best of the world. From PastaGrannies to Liliana Palma Santos to Dolly Parton, these creatives, guides, influencers and adventurers excel at exciting people about the wonders of our world, illuminating diverse cultures and showing them how to travel smarter. GEAR OF THE YEAR – 18 expert-approved innovative products every traveler will want to pack, whether the next big trip involves a first-class ticket or a full tank of gas. With tips from pro cyclists to adventure photographers on everything from bike racks to binoculars, Gear of the Year highlights the latest equipment travelers will be most excited to take with them in 2024.

Also new this year is a Three-Part YouTube series highlighting some of these experiences, told through a diverse set of talent and utilizing local film crews.

The episodes will include: Food and travel creator Lucas Sin on a scavenger hunt through Tokyo, visiting local shops, using public transportation, and ordering in Japanese. Social media influencer Juanpa Zurita experiencing Bhutan through a luxurious lodge featured in the BEST OF THE WORLD guide and a local homestay. Eva Zu Beck on a trip to Iceland to explore one of the wellness spas featured in this year’s guide.

The list is included below, and you can interact with it at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld

TOP 20 TRAVEL EXPERIENCES FOR 2024

From a horseback safari in Kenya to river rafting in West Virginia, here’s the definitive list of the top 20 travel experiences right now, curated by National Geographic Explorers, Photographers, and Editors:

#1 Ultimate Safari on Horseback in Kenya

#2 Run the Olympic Marathon in Paris, France

#3 Ski Tour UNESCO Sites in Georgia

#4 Bear Watch in Katmai National Park

#5 Hear Live Music in Kyoto

#6 Cruise the Magdalena River in Colombia

#7 Road Trip Route 66 in New Mexico

#8 Explore Ancient Rock Art in Algeria

#9 Dive with Sharks on Australia's Coral Coast

#10 Hike a Volcano in Panama

#11 Catch the Total Solar Eclipse in Niagara Falls

#12 Trek a Glacier in Chile

#13 Step Back in Time at Menorca's Archaeological Sites

#14 Ride Classic Rails Through the Scottish Highlands

#15 Taste Authentic Flavor in Isaan, Thailand

#16 Wander the Tea Trail in Sri Lanka

#17 Gallery Hop in Sao Paulo, Brazil

#18 Raft the Rapids in West Virginia

#19 Go Antiquing in Hudson Valley, NY

#20 Sleep at a Floating Lodge on Tofino Island, British Columbia

WORTH A TRIP: BEST RESTAURANTS, HOTELS, CULTURAL SPOTS, AND WELLNESS EXPERIENCES

These are the hotels, restaurants, cultural spots, and wellness experiences to plan your trips around in 2024. Each of these places is a gateway to a destination, helping travelers explore the culture, history, landscape, or wildlife in a deeper and richer way.

HOTELS

USA AND CANADA

Hacienda at Armendaris, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico

HeartSong Lodge, Pigeon Forge, TN

Under Canvas North Yellowstone-Paradise Valley, Livingston, Montana

Rosewood Kona Village, Big Island, Hawaii

CARIBBEAN

Belnem House, Kralendijk, Bonaire

Pink Palm Hotel, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Wild Lotus Glamping, Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

Hotelito by MUSA, Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa, Roatán, Honduras

Our Habitas Atacama, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

EUROPE

Albergo Diffuso, Kruja, Krujë, Albania

Raffles London at the OWO, London, England

Wilmina, Berlin, Germany

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Moon Retreat at the Sharjah Collection, United Arab Emirates

Residence Douz, Douz, Tunisia

Singita Mara River Tented Camp, Tanzania

ASIA

&Beyond Punakha River Lodge, Punakha, Bhutan

Kurulu Bay, Ahangama, Sri Lanka

Shinta Mani Mustang, Jomsom, Nepal

AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC

Hara House, Bright, Victoria, Australia

Pāmu PurePod, Rotorua, New Zealand

Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia

BEST CULTURAL SPOTS

USA AND CANADA

Folger Shakespeare Library, Washington, D.C.

National WWII Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana

Canadian Canoe Museum, Ontario, Canada

CARIBBEAN

NorEste Trail, Puerto Rico

Liamuiga Natural Farm, St. Kitts

Molinére Underwater Sculpture Park, Grenada

MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

Islas Marias, Mexico

FotoFestival Manzana 2, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

EUROPE

Battersea Power Station, London, England

Istanbul Modern, Istanbul, Turkey

Museum of Royal Collections, Madrid, Spain

Tartu, Estonia

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Monde des Arts de la Parure, Marrakech, Morocco

The Manor, Johannesburg, South Africa

ASIA

Chinggis Kahn Museum, Ullanbattar, Mongolia

Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, India

Guangzhou Museum of Art, Guangzhou, China

AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC

Ōmataroa Eco-Tours, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui, New Zealand

Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

BEST WELLNESS EXPERIENCES

USA AND CANADA

Kosa Spa, Madison, Wisconsin

Othership, Toronto, Canada

QC NY Spa, Governors Island, New York City

CARIBBEAN

Rockhouse Hotel, Negril, Jamaica

Amenta Wellness Journeys, Antigua and Barbuda

Cayo Levantado Resort, Dominican Republic

MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

Banyan Tree Veya, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico

Hotel Nantipa, Santa Theresa, Costa Rica

The Shack, José Ignacio, Uruguay

EUROPE

Bad Ischl, Austria

Forest Lagoon, Akureyri, Iceland

Göta Canal Trail, Sweden

Six Senses Rome Spa, Rome, Italy

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Kisawa Sanctuary, Benguerra Island, Mozambique

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Al Ruwais, Qatar

ASIA

Kamalaya, Koh Samui, Thailand

IndiaHikes’ Adventure Therapy, Himalayas, India

Soulshine, Bali, Indonesia

AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC

Cunnamulla Hot Springs, Queensland, Australia

The Great Rides Network, Rotorua, New Zealand

Bora Hiking Explorer, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

BEST RESTAURANTS

USA AND CANADA

Ōkta, Willamette Valley, Oregon

Carriqui, San Antonio, Texas

Market 57, New York City

CARIBBEAN

Marina Cay Bar & Grill, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Artisan, Saint Lucia

MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

Libre, Bogotá, Colombia

La Vida, Mendoza, Argentina

Foresta, Quito, Ecuador

EUROPE

Krone Säumerei am Inn, La Punt Chaumes-ch, Switzerland

Mercado de la Imprenta, Valencia, Spain

Tertin Kartano (Tertti Manor), Saimaa region, Finland

The Three Horseshoes, Somerset, England

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Meza Malonga Musanze, Kigali, Rwanda

Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, UAE

Cole Street Guesthouse, Freetown, Sierra Leone

ASIA

Swallow Tainan, Taiwan

Udatsu Sushi, Tokyo, Japan

Lai Ching Heen, Hong Kong

AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC

Dunedin Craft Distillers, Dunedin, New Zealand

Surfhouse Restaurant and Reeftop Bar, Tahiti, French Polynesia

Saint Peter, Sydney, Australia

GEAR OF THE YEAR

Whether your next big trip involves a first-class ticket or a full tank of gas, here are 18 expert-approved innovative products you’ll want to pack.

TRAVELERS OF THE YEAR

From a family in search of African ancestors to a music icon celebrating her Tennessee roots, our Travelers of the Year inspire us to experience the best of the world and, once we’re out the door, help to make our journeys more meaningful. These are explorers, boundary breakers, and changemakers who know a thing or two about where and how to travel right now and, yes, what to pack.

Pattie Gonia – Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board

Dolly Parton Dollywood

Vicky Bennison – Pasta Grannies

The Anderson Family – Exploring Legacy

Susanne Etti – Intrepid Travel

Leo Ghitis – Nayara Resorts

Zakia Moulaoui Guery – Invisible Cities

Liliana Palma Santos – Zapotec Travel

Vasu Sojitra – Inclusive Outdoors Project

What They’re Saying:

Courteney Monroe , president of National Geographic Content: “National Geographic is synonymous with the best in travel, adventure and exploration, and now our editors are sharing the full breadth of their insight across a variety of categories with our fans all over the world. Whether through the pages of National Geographic magazine, @NatGeo on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, our BEST OF THE WORLD franchise has the power to ignite the explorer in everyone, from the professional traveler to the family looking for their next adventure.”

, president of National Geographic Content: “National Geographic is synonymous with the best in travel, adventure and exploration, and now our editors are sharing the full breadth of their insight across a variety of categories with our fans all over the world. Whether through the pages of National Geographic magazine, @NatGeo on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, our BEST OF THE WORLD franchise has the power to ignite the explorer in everyone, from the professional traveler to the family looking for their next adventure.” Nathan Lump, National Geographic’s editor-in-chief: “At National Geographic, we know that travel has the power to move you. That the experiences you have can make you see the world — and yourself — in a new light. Our expanded BEST OF THE WORLD franchise is the ultimate guide to the exceptional experiences that we and our global community of experts are most excited about right now, whether that’s hiking to the El Valle de Antón volcano in Panama or listening to live music in Kyoto or bear-watching in Alaska. This year, we wanted to give travelers more ideas than ever before to jumpstart their travel planning for 2024 and beyond, so we grew our lists to include curated hotels, restaurants, wellness retreats and cultural spots that we believe are worth getting on a plane for, and gear that will make your travels smoother. And because we know that people can also be a great source of inspiration, we’re sharing our picks for Travelers of the Year—those individuals who, through their example, make us all want to get out there and experience something new.”