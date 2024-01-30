National Geographic Unveils Best of the World 2024 List with New Categories Including Travelers and Gear of the Year

In honor of National Plan for Vacation Day, National Geographic has released its annual Best of the World list for 2024 in a new, expanded format.
What’s Happening:
- Nat Geo has released their annual guide to the most exciting, meaningful, and one-of-a-kind travel experiences for the year.
- New this year are categories that include hotels, restaurants, wellness retreats, and cultural spots, in addition to general destinations.
- The categories are described as follows:
- TOP 20 TRAVEL EXPERIENCES – A selection of must-do adventures right now. From the total eclipse in Niagara Falls in April to glacier treks in Chile, this year’s highlights include a ranking system — another first. The full list of animal-watching, rapid-rafting and road-trip experiences can be found at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.
- WORTH A TRIP: Hotels, Restaurants, Cultural Spots and Wellness Retreats – The definitive guide to the best hotels, restaurants, cultural gems and wellness retreats to plan your trips around in 2024. Each of these places is a gateway to a destination, helping travelers explore the culture, history, landscape or wildlife in a deeper and richer way.
- TRAVELERS OF THE YEAR – Global trendsetters who inspire individuals to explore and experience the best of the world. From PastaGrannies to Liliana Palma Santos to Dolly Parton, these creatives, guides, influencers and adventurers excel at exciting people about the wonders of our world, illuminating diverse cultures and showing them how to travel smarter.
- GEAR OF THE YEAR – 18 expert-approved innovative products every traveler will want to pack, whether the next big trip involves a first-class ticket or a full tank of gas. With tips from pro cyclists to adventure photographers on everything from bike racks to binoculars, Gear of the Year highlights the latest equipment travelers will be most excited to take with them in 2024.
- Also new this year is a Three-Part YouTube series highlighting some of these experiences, told through a diverse set of talent and utilizing local film crews.
- The episodes will include:
- Food and travel creator Lucas Sin on a scavenger hunt through Tokyo, visiting local shops, using public transportation, and ordering in Japanese.
- Social media influencer Juanpa Zurita experiencing Bhutan through a luxurious lodge featured in the BEST OF THE WORLD guide and a local homestay.
- Eva Zu Beck on a trip to Iceland to explore one of the wellness spas featured in this year’s guide.
- The list is included below, and you can interact with it at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.
- If you need assistance with travel arrangements, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel, a division of MEI Travel.
TOP 20 TRAVEL EXPERIENCES FOR 2024
From a horseback safari in Kenya to river rafting in West Virginia, here’s the definitive list of the top 20 travel experiences right now, curated by National Geographic Explorers, Photographers, and Editors:
#1 Ultimate Safari on Horseback in Kenya
#2 Run the Olympic Marathon in Paris, France
#3 Ski Tour UNESCO Sites in Georgia
#4 Bear Watch in Katmai National Park
#5 Hear Live Music in Kyoto
#6 Cruise the Magdalena River in Colombia
#7 Road Trip Route 66 in New Mexico
#8 Explore Ancient Rock Art in Algeria
#9 Dive with Sharks on Australia's Coral Coast
#10 Hike a Volcano in Panama
#11 Catch the Total Solar Eclipse in Niagara Falls
#12 Trek a Glacier in Chile
#13 Step Back in Time at Menorca's Archaeological Sites
#14 Ride Classic Rails Through the Scottish Highlands
#15 Taste Authentic Flavor in Isaan, Thailand
#16 Wander the Tea Trail in Sri Lanka
#17 Gallery Hop in Sao Paulo, Brazil
#18 Raft the Rapids in West Virginia
#19 Go Antiquing in Hudson Valley, NY
#20 Sleep at a Floating Lodge on Tofino Island, British Columbia
WORTH A TRIP: BEST RESTAURANTS, HOTELS, CULTURAL SPOTS, AND WELLNESS EXPERIENCES
These are the hotels, restaurants, cultural spots, and wellness experiences to plan your trips around in 2024. Each of these places is a gateway to a destination, helping travelers explore the culture, history, landscape, or wildlife in a deeper and richer way.
HOTELS
USA AND CANADA
- Hacienda at Armendaris, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico
- HeartSong Lodge, Pigeon Forge, TN
- Under Canvas North Yellowstone-Paradise Valley, Livingston, Montana
- Rosewood Kona Village, Big Island, Hawaii
CARIBBEAN
- Belnem House, Kralendijk, Bonaire
- Pink Palm Hotel, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Wild Lotus Glamping, Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA
- Hotelito by MUSA, Zihuatanejo, Mexico
- Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa, Roatán, Honduras
- Our Habitas Atacama, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile
EUROPE
- Albergo Diffuso, Kruja, Krujë, Albania
- Raffles London at the OWO, London, England
- Wilmina, Berlin, Germany
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
- Moon Retreat at the Sharjah Collection, United Arab Emirates
- Residence Douz, Douz, Tunisia
- Singita Mara River Tented Camp, Tanzania
ASIA
- &Beyond Punakha River Lodge, Punakha, Bhutan
- Kurulu Bay, Ahangama, Sri Lanka
- Shinta Mani Mustang, Jomsom, Nepal
AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC
- Hara House, Bright, Victoria, Australia
- Pāmu PurePod, Rotorua, New Zealand
- Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia
BEST CULTURAL SPOTS
USA AND CANADA
- Folger Shakespeare Library, Washington, D.C.
- National WWII Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Canadian Canoe Museum, Ontario, Canada
CARIBBEAN
- NorEste Trail, Puerto Rico
- Liamuiga Natural Farm, St. Kitts
- Molinére Underwater Sculpture Park, Grenada
MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA
- Islas Marias, Mexico
- FotoFestival Manzana 2, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
EUROPE
- Battersea Power Station, London, England
- Istanbul Modern, Istanbul, Turkey
- Museum of Royal Collections, Madrid, Spain
- Tartu, Estonia
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
- Monde des Arts de la Parure, Marrakech, Morocco
- The Manor, Johannesburg, South Africa
ASIA
- Chinggis Kahn Museum, Ullanbattar, Mongolia
- Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, India
- Guangzhou Museum of Art, Guangzhou, China
AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC
- Ōmataroa Eco-Tours, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
- Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui, New Zealand
- Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
BEST WELLNESS EXPERIENCES
USA AND CANADA
- Kosa Spa, Madison, Wisconsin
- Othership, Toronto, Canada
- QC NY Spa, Governors Island, New York City
CARIBBEAN
- Rockhouse Hotel, Negril, Jamaica
- Amenta Wellness Journeys, Antigua and Barbuda
- Cayo Levantado Resort, Dominican Republic
MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA
- Banyan Tree Veya, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico
- Hotel Nantipa, Santa Theresa, Costa Rica
- The Shack, José Ignacio, Uruguay
EUROPE
- Bad Ischl, Austria
- Forest Lagoon, Akureyri, Iceland
- Göta Canal Trail, Sweden
- Six Senses Rome Spa, Rome, Italy
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
- Kisawa Sanctuary, Benguerra Island, Mozambique
- Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Al Ruwais, Qatar
ASIA
- Kamalaya, Koh Samui, Thailand
- IndiaHikes’ Adventure Therapy, Himalayas, India
- Soulshine, Bali, Indonesia
AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC
- Cunnamulla Hot Springs, Queensland, Australia
- The Great Rides Network, Rotorua, New Zealand
- Bora Hiking Explorer, Bora Bora, French Polynesia
BEST RESTAURANTS
USA AND CANADA
- Ōkta, Willamette Valley, Oregon
- Carriqui, San Antonio, Texas
- Market 57, New York City
CARIBBEAN
- Marina Cay Bar & Grill, Tortola, British Virgin Islands
- Artisan, Saint Lucia
MEXICO, CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA
- Libre, Bogotá, Colombia
- La Vida, Mendoza, Argentina
- Foresta, Quito, Ecuador
EUROPE
- Krone Säumerei am Inn, La Punt Chaumes-ch, Switzerland
- Mercado de la Imprenta, Valencia, Spain
- Tertin Kartano (Tertti Manor), Saimaa region, Finland
- The Three Horseshoes, Somerset, England
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
- Meza Malonga Musanze, Kigali, Rwanda
- Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, UAE
- Cole Street Guesthouse, Freetown, Sierra Leone
ASIA
- Swallow Tainan, Taiwan
- Udatsu Sushi, Tokyo, Japan
- Lai Ching Heen, Hong Kong
AUSTRAILIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH PACIFIC
- Dunedin Craft Distillers, Dunedin, New Zealand
- Surfhouse Restaurant and Reeftop Bar, Tahiti, French Polynesia
- Saint Peter, Sydney, Australia
GEAR OF THE YEAR
Whether your next big trip involves a first-class ticket or a full tank of gas, here are 18 expert-approved innovative products you’ll want to pack.
- Endlessly customizable backpack – Osprey Archeon
- 100-percent recycled backpacks – Patagonia Black Hole Collection
- Convertible carry-on – PROPS
- Durable roller bag for tight spaces – Cotopaxi Allpa
- Customizable padded packing cube – Away The Protective Packing Cube (6L)
- Light portable solar panel – BigBlue SolarPowa 30 ETFE Camping Solar Panel Charger
- Fast power charger – Anker Prime Power Bank 250W
- Heavy-duty universal bike rack – Thule Epos
- Ultra-compact binoculars – Swarovski Optik CL Curio
- Feature-loaded, budget-friendly binoculars – NOCS Field Issue
- Waterproof, sustainable hiking boots – Oboz Cottonwood
- Super grippy water sandals – Teva Hydratrek
- Recyclable rain jacket – Patagonia Boulder Fork
- Fast-drying wool base layer – IBEX Woolies Tech Pro Crew
- GPS tracker dog collar – Halo 3
- Travel-ready pet first-aid kits – Wolf Republic first-aid kit & Adventure Ready Heeler
- Convertible rescue dog harness – Fido Pro Panza rescue harness
TRAVELERS OF THE YEAR
From a family in search of African ancestors to a music icon celebrating her Tennessee roots, our Travelers of the Year inspire us to experience the best of the world and, once we’re out the door, help to make our journeys more meaningful. These are explorers, boundary breakers, and changemakers who know a thing or two about where and how to travel right now and, yes, what to pack.
- Pattie Gonia – Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board
- Dolly Parton – Dollywood, Imagination Library, and more
- Vicky Bennison – Pasta Grannies
- The Anderson Family – Exploring Legacy
- Susanne Etti – Intrepid Travel
- Leo Ghitis – Nayara Resorts
- Zakia Moulaoui Guery – Invisible Cities
- Liliana Palma Santos – Zapotec Travel
- Vasu Sojitra – Inclusive Outdoors Project
What They’re Saying:
- Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content: “National Geographic is synonymous with the best in travel, adventure and exploration, and now our editors are sharing the full breadth of their insight across a variety of categories with our fans all over the world. Whether through the pages of National Geographic magazine, @NatGeo on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, our BEST OF THE WORLD franchise has the power to ignite the explorer in everyone, from the professional traveler to the family looking for their next adventure.”
- Nathan Lump, National Geographic’s editor-in-chief: “At National Geographic, we know that travel has the power to move you. That the experiences you have can make you see the world — and yourself — in a new light. Our expanded BEST OF THE WORLD franchise is the ultimate guide to the exceptional experiences that we and our global community of experts are most excited about right now, whether that’s hiking to the El Valle de Antón volcano in Panama or listening to live music in Kyoto or bear-watching in Alaska. This year, we wanted to give travelers more ideas than ever before to jumpstart their travel planning for 2024 and beyond, so we grew our lists to include curated hotels, restaurants, wellness retreats and cultural spots that we believe are worth getting on a plane for, and gear that will make your travels smoother. And because we know that people can also be a great source of inspiration, we’re sharing our picks for Travelers of the Year—those individuals who, through their example, make us all want to get out there and experience something new.”
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com