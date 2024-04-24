Marvel Studios Production Designer Ray Chan Passed Away

We’re deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ray Chan, a visionary Art Director and Production Designer at Marvel Studios. Ray, who joined the Marvel family in 2011, left an indelible mark on the studio’s films, including Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito shared a statement in response to the loss: "Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with. He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful. We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends."

In addition to his work at Marvel Studios, Ray Chan was a Production Designer on Paramount Pictures Dungeons & Dragons. Director Jonathan Goldstein shared his sorrow on X (Twitter).

We lost a genuine genius and a first-rate human being yesterday. Our production designer Ray Chan passed away suddenly. Ray was a force of nature who built an entire world for us. We will miss him greatly. -Jonathan & John pic.twitter.com/eDBCgdOifH — Jonathan Goldstein (@JM_Goldstein) April 24, 2024

Prior to joining Marvel Studios, Ray Chan had a vibrant career as a Supervising Art Director on a variety of films, including King Arthur and National Treasure for Disney, and AVP: Alien vs. Predator, Knight and Day, and Monte Carlo for 20th Century Studios.

Our hearts go out to Ray Chan’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. He is survived by his wife Lindsay and children Casper and Sebastian.