2023 Hearts of Reality Has Been Indefinitely Postponed

If you were planning on attending the 2023 Hearts of Reality, unfortunately, it has been indefinitely postponed.
What's Happening:
- According to Give Kids the World's website and an email that was sent to those who had purchased tickets, the 2023 Hearts of Reality has unfortunately been indefinitely postponed.
- The official website says: “It is with much disappointment that we announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2023 Hearts of Reality event has been indefinitely postponed. In 2024, the leadership of both Hearts of Reality and Give Kids The World will reevaluate the future of the event and make announcements as they become available. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
- In the email sent to ticket holders, it states that buyers could either turn the purchase into a charitable donation or receive a refund.