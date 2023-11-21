$50 Black Friday Bonus at Enzo’s Hideaway

Enzo’s Hideaway has a special $50 bonus available with the purchase of a $100 digital gift card between now and November 27.
What’s Happening:
- Make this holiday season a feast of flavors and memories with this Black Friday offer.
- What better way to spread the joy than with the gift of a dining experience at Enzo’s Hideaway?
- And with your list checked off, you deserve a bonus. It’s true: With your $100 digital gift card purchased between now and November 27, you’ll receive a complimentary $50 digital bonus card.
Details:
- For every $100 spent on gift card(s) in a single transaction, Patina will issue the purchaser an additional $50 bonus card.
- Gift card(s) must be purchased between 11/10/2023 – 11/27/2023 to be eligible to receive the promotional $50 bonus card(s).
- Only digital gift card purchases are eligible for bonus cards.
- THESE BONUS CARDS ARE ONLY REDEEMABLE 1/3/2024 – 3/31/2024 (not valid 2/14/2024) and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.
- Good for one use only.
- Any remaining value after using once will not be redeemable.
- Only one holiday bonus card can be redeemed per visit.
- This bonus card cannot be used for alcohol, tax, tips, delivery, catering or special events.
- Visit patinagroup.com/gift-cards for full terms and conditions.
