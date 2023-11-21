$50 Black Friday Bonus at Enzo’s Hideaway

Enzo’s Hideaway has a special $50 bonus available with the purchase of a $100 digital gift card between now and November 27.

What’s Happening:

Make this holiday season a feast of flavors and memories with this Black Friday offer.

What better way to spread the joy than with the gift of a dining experience at Enzo’s Hideaway?

And with your list checked off, you deserve a bonus. It’s true: With your $100 digital gift card purchased between now and November 27, you’ll receive a complimentary $50 digital bonus card.

Details:

For every $100 spent on gift card(s) in a single transaction, Patina will issue the purchaser an additional $50 bonus card.

Gift card(s) must be purchased between 11/10/2023 – 11/27/2023 to be eligible to receive the promotional $50 bonus card(s).

Only digital gift card purchases are eligible for bonus cards.

THESE BONUS CARDS ARE ONLY REDEEMABLE 1/3/2024 – 3/31/2024 (not valid 2/14/2024) and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.

Good for one use only.

Any remaining value after using once will not be redeemable.

Only one holiday bonus card can be redeemed per visit.

This bonus card cannot be used for alcohol, tax, tips, delivery, catering or special events.

Visit patinagroup.com/gift-cards