A Christmas Wish Fireworks Show Returns to SeaWorld San Diego Saturday

Starting Saturday, December 9, A Christmas Wish Fireworks Show will return and light up the sky above SeaWorld San Diego every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this month.

As of December 22, the spectacular fireworks will be daily through December 31.

Guests will love hearing heartwarming Christmas wishes told during this brilliant pyrotechnics display, as the show begins 10 minutes prior to park close for guests to view and enjoy the festive colors.

This iconic show is the perfect way to end a special day at SeaWorld and create a treasured memory for the whole family.

Special fireworks displays will be held on December 9 to kick off the Mission Bay Boat Parade at 5:30 p.m., and December 31 to celebrate New Year’s Eve at 9:00 p.m.

Guests who visit the park on select dates through January 7 can celebrate festive cheer and special traditions during Christmas Celebration.

Nominated for 2024 Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USAToday 10Best, guests can explore the magic and wonder of SeaWorld’s beautifully decorated outdoor park grounds and the iconic SkyTower Tree of Lights, San Diego’s biggest Christmas tree.

Plus, enjoy a 30 ft. Christmas tree with twinkling lights and Christmas songs programmed to the movement of multiple lighting designs.

Event offerings include the All-New O.P Otter’s Holiday Sing-A-Long, Mrs. Claus’s Christmas Parade, live reindeer, a daily tree lighting of a twinkling 30-foot Christmas tree, and more.