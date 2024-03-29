Aquatica Orlando Says “Aloha to Summer” with Special Weekend Only Event

Get ready to say “Aloha to Summer” with the return of Aquatica Orlando’s popular seasonal event, starting this weekend.

What’s Happening:

Aquatica Orlando, voted Best Outdoor Waterpark by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice, is ready to kick off the summer season in style as it announces its highly anticipated seasonal event, "Aloha to Summer."

The event begins tomorrow, March 30th and runs every Saturday and Sunday through June 2nd.

Dive into a world of festive fun, delicious culinary delights, and unforgettable entertainment, all included with park admission.

Aquatica invites guests to join in the festivities and experience all the fun that Aloha to Summer has to offer, such as: Welcome Celebration: Start your day with a vibrant Welcome Celebration as the park opens its gates. Aloha to Summer Dance Party: Groove to an island beat with our Summer Splash Dance Party, happening throughout the park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Family-Friendly Activities: Let the kids go coconuts with exciting activities and contests from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Specialty Culinary Offerings: Indulge in the taste of summer with our mouthwatering specialty food and beverage offerings. From Guava Cream Cheese Empanadas to Frozen Jalapeño Mango Margaritas, there's something to delight every palate.

More details and the full menu for “Aloha to Summer” can be found at Aquatica.com