Aquatica Orlando Reveals New Waterslide Tassie’s Underwater Twist Coming in Spring 2024

Aquatica Orlando has announced its newest waterslide, Tassie's Underwater Twist, coming in the spring of 2024.

What’s Happening:

Aquatica Orlando is thrilled to announce its newest addition coming in the Spring of 2024, Tassie's Underwater Twist, an all-new immersive waterslide that will transform the guest ride experience into an awe-inspiring journey through Australia's Shark Bay seagrass meadow.

An immersive waterslide experience like no other, Tassie's Underwater Twist will transport guests to the depths of the ocean, where they'll glide through a vibrant underwater world teeming with marine life. Manufactured by WhiteWater West Industries, the enhanced slide measures 129 feet in length and features a super-bowl element enjoyed by riders on a two-person innertube.

As the rider reaches the unique bowl of the slide they’ll begin to circle around the basin and find themselves surrounded by lush seagrass meadows, schools of colorful fish, and even the occasional shark.

To enhance the immersive experience, Tassie's Underwater Twist will feature a synchronized video display and a captivating orchestral score.

The video projections will bring the underwater world to life, while the music will evoke a sense of wonder and excitement. In addition to being an exhilarating waterslide ride, Tassie's Underwater Twist will also provide an educational perspective for guests.

Visual components along the path of the ride will enlighten visitors about the importance of seagrass meadows and the marine life that depends on them.

What They’re Saying:

“Tassie's Underwater Twist is set to redefine the thrill of aquatic adventures at Aquatica Orlando”, said Brad Gilmour, president of Aquatica Orlando. “As we eagerly anticipate the grand opening next Spring 2024, this immersive attraction promises a whirlwind of wonder and adrenaline-pumping twists. We've crafted an experience that will not only delight slide enthusiasts, but also create lasting memories for families and friends. With Tassie's Underwater Twist, we invite guests to dive into an underwater world of wonder, where fun and excitement meet curiosity and education.”