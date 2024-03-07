Opening Date Revealed for Aquatica Orlando’s Newest Attraction Tassie’s Underwater Twist

Aquatica Orlando has revealed the opening date for its newest attraction, Tassie’s Underwater Twist. Mark your calendars for March 15, 2024.

Aquatica Orlando, voted #1 Best Outdoor Water Park in America for four straight years by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest attraction, Tassie’s Underwater Twist, on March 15, 2024.

The perfect way to start spring break, this is the only waterslide experience of its kind which promises to transport guests all the way to Australia’s Shark Bay, where they will glide through a vibrant digital underwater world set in luscious seagrass meadows and brimming with marine life.

Guests will encounter incredible species such as manta rays, humpback whales, colorful schools of fish, a variety of plant life, sea turtles and even the occasional shark, all of which call the Shark Bay region home. All while twisting, turning, and swirling through a unique super-bowl element.

Set to an inspiring orchestral score, the 129-foot-long attraction is sure to evoke a sense of wonder and adventure in every rider. Manufactured by WhiteWater West Industries, Tassie’s Underwater Twist will also feature a synchronized video display, allowing guests to become part of the enchanting underwater world.

Guests will experience the attraction in a two-person innertube, allowing riders to experience the thrill with a friend.

The importance of seagrass meadows will also be highlighted through visual components along the path of the ride, encouraging visitors to learn more about seagrass meadows and the marine life that depends on them.

Brad Gilmour, Park President of Aquatica Orlando: “Aquatica Orlando is proud to welcome the all-new Tassie’s Underwater Twist to our park, with its one-of-a-kind immersive experience and adrenaline pumping twists and turns. We are so excited for guests to experience this incredible immersive attraction that only Aquatica could create, while making unforgettable memories with family and friends.”

