Aquatica Orlando Unveils New Nighttime Swim Party Experience AquaGlow Coming This Summer

Next month, Aquatica Orlando will launch an all-new swim party experience, AquaGlow. The first event will kick off June 7 and run select nights throughout the summer.

This June, Aquatica Orlando, voted Best Outdoor Water Park by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice, will launch all-new AquaGlow, an electrifying nighttime swim party experience that will transform the whole park into a neon paradise.

Under the starlit sky, guests will be immersed in an ocean of vibrant colors and pulsating rhythms.

From the mesmerizing NEW Electric Tides laser show dancing over the iconic wave pool to an illuminated lazy river where even the tubes light up, every moment will be an Instagram-worthy spectacle.

One of the highlights of AquaGlow will be the transformation of Roa’s Rapids into Roa’s Rapids Amp’ed Up!

Guests will float through an electrifying kaleidoscope of colors and mesmerizing mist effects, taking their nighttime adventure to new heights.

As the evening unfolds, guests will groove to high-energy beats, immerse themselves in the thrill of an exhilarating foam party and indulge in new and delicious culinary menu items.

To further delight the senses, the park’s restaurants and bars will undergo a luminous transformation.

Guests can savor a variety of delicious treats designed to light up their night, including the new Light up Popcorn bucket, new Neon Cupcakes and shimmering new Glow drinks.

As part of the AquaGlow experience, guests will also enjoy complimentary soft drinks, included with their ticket purchase.

Plus, each guest will receive a commemorative event wristband, serving as a stylish memento of their unforgettable evening at AquaGlow.

AquaGlow will kick off its electrifying neon nighttime swim party experience on June 7, with doors opening at 6pm and the event running from 8pm to 11pm.

Tickets are now on sale for this separately ticketed event, designed to offer an enhanced experience with limited capacity to reduce wait times and ensure an unforgettable evening for all guests.

AquaGlow will take place on select nights throughout the summer. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AquaticaOrlando.com/aquaglow

Brad Gilmour, President of Aquatica Orlando: "We are thrilled to introduce AquaGlow to our guests. This electrifying nighttime experience is unlike anything we've offered before. With our exclusive limited capacity approach, guests can immerse themselves in this extraordinary experience without the worry of long waits. We’re ready for a summer of fun with this exciting new event and can't wait to see families and friends come together to create unforgettable memories under the star.”

