Law Enforcement Responding to Bomb Threat at Orlando International Airport Terminal B

Orlando police have responded to a bomb threat at Orlando International Airport, causing closures and major delays at Terminal B.
What’s Happening:
- According to the Orlando Sentinel, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26th, Orlando police received a call regarding a bomb threat at the Orlando International Airport.
- The incident occurred at Terminal B, and road traffic leading to the terminal is blocked off.
- Those looking to pick-up or drop-off travelers at Terminal B should instead follow roadway signage to Terminal A or the Train Station.
- As for those already in the terminal, the entire Terminal B is closed and all passengers are being crammed into the area surrounding two Southwest baggage carousels.
- As of 7:56 p.m. ET, law enforcement gave the all-clear for Terminal B to reopen, and road traffic to the terminal will reopen shortly.