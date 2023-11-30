Famed Knott’s Berry Farm Workshop Burns Down

A barn used as a workshop for theme park icon Bud Hurlbut recently burned down in a two-alarm fire.

What’s Happening:

  • The OC Register reports that Buena Park barn, formerly the home to Hurlbut Amusement Equipment Co’s workshop, unfortunately burned down this past Thanksgiving.
  • The vacant barn was used by Hurlbut when creating classic Knott’s attractions like 1960’s Calico Mine Ride, 1969’s Timber Mountain Log Ride, 1969's Hat Dance, and 1980’s Dragon Swing.
  • The workshop barn was filled with concept artwork, blueprints, and assorted models from his illustrious theme park career.
  • While owned by the city of Buena Park, Knott’s Berry Farm officials stated they had nothing stored in the barn at the time of the fire.
  • Hurlbut passed in 2011 and an estate sale in 2012 sold the majority of Hurlbut’s workshop items.

