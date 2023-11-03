Busch Gardens Christmas Town Returns November 11 with Iconic and Beloved Entertainment

It’s that time of the year for thrills and holiday cheer at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, the biggest and brightest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area. From November 11 through January 7, the park transforms into a bright winter wonderland of seasonal entertainment, unique and up-close encounters with animals, culinary masterpieces as well as attractions such as Serengeti Flyer and the award-winning hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi.

Iconic and beloved entertainment options will take over the entire park and will be available through the 58 consecutive days of the event, all included with regular park admission.

All new this year, guests can celebrate the season with new light displays that will take over the Jungala area, extending all the way though Pantopia featuring a light-up walkthrough dragon.

Located in the Bird Gardens area of the park, guests are sure to step into wonder through a marvelous light tunnel, presented by Coca-Cola and composed of thousands of glimmering LED lights seamlessly synchronized to a symphony of holiday tunes.

Also, a brand-new 40-foot pixelated tree will deck the halls at Cheetah Plaza.

Celebrating the holidays for more than a decade, Christmas Town returns with some of the fan-favorites that guests hold near and dear such as Santa’s North Pole Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, a unique experience where jolly elves interact with guests as they guide them to see Santa in his workshop.

Also returning is Storytime with Mrs. Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Friends at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, where guests get to meet and greet the most famous reindeer of all.

Other returning entertainment options are: “Christmas on Ice” – Back by popular demand, this energetic and mesmerizing seasonal show returns to the Moroccan Palace. See amazing thrills on ice and moments of wonder as talented skaters perform to traditional and popular Christmas songs. Multiple showtimes throughout the day. “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” – Families are sure to have a jolly good time as they help Elmo realize his Christmas wish! Sing-along, during this festive show featuring appearances by Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe. This show takes place in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area of the park. “Three Kings Journey” – The famed journey of the three wise men to Bethlehem is celebrated in this inspiring musical tale. Only during select nights at the Dragon Fire Grill from Nov. 11 through Jan. 7. “Holiday in the Sky, a Nighttime Spectacular,” presented by Bad Boy Mowers – The evening sky comes to life with a colorful display of festive fireworks choreographed to a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes. This fireworks display will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights.



Holly Jolly Express – The jolliest and brightest train will transport guests into the celebration as it loops around the park. While on their journey, guests are encouraged to sing-along to favorite songs of the season. All aboard for Christmas Cheer!

Character Appearances – Guests will not want to miss the chance to capture memorable photos with special seasonal characters located throughout the park including princesses, lovable snowmen, and many more!

Festive and Heartwarming Seasonal Menu

From delightful mealtime moments to delectable food samples, Christmas Town offers an abundance of festive flavors to satisfy the holiday cravings.

In addition to the traditional hot cocoa, which will have a dedicated cabin with options to choose from, guests can immerse themselves in a seasonal culinary journey, located throughout the entire park, with dishes and cocktails such as: New! Chicken coq-au-vin served with red bliss mashed potatoes New! Holiday Poutine, served with gravy, cheese curds and cranberry relish New! Smoked turkey, stuffing, cranberry relish, gravy and Texas toast New! Seared scallop, ruby red couscous and goat cheese crumbles Red curry shrimp and jasmine rice Wild mushroom tart with boursin crema Festive Cheese & Berries – Brie tart with blackberry jam and sliced almonds Not-So-Traditional Holiday Ham – Pork shank braised with spiced pineapple & brown sugar with green beans

All-New Signature Christmas Town Cocktails: New! Mistletoe Margarita – Tequila, Monin pomegranate and a splash of lime New! South for the Winter – Jack Daniels, Jack Daniels Honey, Monin cranberry, ginger and lime New! Jack Frost – Coconut rum, blue curacao, mint and a splash of lime New! Ginger Snap Mule – Spiced rum, Amaretto, ginger and a splash of lime New! Candy Cane Lane – Vodka, Monin Peppermint, grenadine and a splash of lime



Christmas Town Sampler Lanyard:

The absolute best way to experience the jolliest of all seasons at Busch Gardens is with a Christmas Town Sampler Lanyard.

Starting at $45 and redeemable at the numerous cabins located throughout the entire park, Samplers offer the best value for guests and will be available in quantities of five and 10.

An exclusive 12-item Sampler for the same price as a 10-item is available for all Pass Members.

Jolly Upgrades, VIP Tours and Even More Holiday Cheer with Passes and Fun Cards