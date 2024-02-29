Busch Gardens Williamsburg to Preview the Reimagined Loch Ness Monster with a “Sighting Center”

Leading up to the return of Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s legendary Loch Ness Monster this May, the park will feature a special “Sighting Center” previewing the reimagined attraction.

What’s Happening:

Since the Loch Ness Monster first debuted in 1978, the world’s first interlocking loop coaster has been thrilling guests for 46 years.

Open daily April 4th–21st, get an in-depth look at the history and story of Loch Ness Monster in the all-new Sighting Center.

This limited-time walkthrough experience located in Scotland features archived photos, attraction milestones and more.

Then in May, the Loch Ness Monster will resurface as a fully restored experience loaded with all-new thrilling elements, dramatic storytelling and innovative effects, as it takes riders on its journey through the Scottish terrain via “Nessie’s” newly refurbished signature steel track.

The adventure begins with an enhanced queue experience featuring new storytelling elements, and the quest continues during the lift hill climb, guided by an all-new soundtrack created just for the Loch Ness Monster. While braving the first drop, catch a glimpse of something monstrous lurking under the water. After plummeting over 100 feet, race towards the first of two interlocking vertical loops, traveling up to 60 miles per hour. Next, thrill-seekers emerge into a spiraling tunnel, traversing a helix and coming face-to-face with the monster in the shadowy cave lair.

Pass Members will have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to ride the reimagined Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On when it opens this May.