Busch Gardens Announces New Coaster “Phoenix Rising”

Busch Gardens has announced their tenth coaster, set to arrive next spring, a family friendly adventure that will soar high above the park’s Serengeti Plain.

What’s Happening:

This exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant colors, thrilling attractions, and more. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enables ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain.

“Phoenix Rising” will be the first coaster at the park to feature on-board audio, enhancing the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns and surprises for families riding together.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, “Phoenix Rising” is a family-friendly suspended roller coaster, traveling at speeds up to 44 miles per hour throughout the 1,831-feet journey. With a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, “Phoenix Rising” will be the perfect attraction for thrill-seeking families to embark on and have fun together.

The best way to experience Busch Gardens is with a 2024 Annual Pass and pass holders will be the first to ride the family-friendly coaster “Phoenix Rising” before it opens to the public.

Annual Pass members get early ride access on “Phoenix Rising” prior to its public debut in spring 2024. In addition to exclusive perks and monthly rewards, Pass Members can enjoy a vibrant array of seasonal events throughout the year for as low as $14 per month.

What They’re Saying:

Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: “Phoenix Rising” will be an extraordinary journey for our seasoned coaster enthusiasts and younger thrill-seekers alike. Joining a comprehensive coaster collection, this new attraction reinforces our commitment to provide guests with new, immersive and one-of-a-kind experiences.”